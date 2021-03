4th gen airframes were designed with a different philosophy in mind and this is where the limitations start in my opinion. Certain 5th gen electronics and sensors can be incorporated into 4th gen airframe structures which in itself is a big upgrade for an older generation aircraft. In fact this has already been demonstrated by various air forces around the world.



We already know what sets apart a 5th gen aircraft from a 4th gen aircraft. Such differences and limitations cannot be compensated.