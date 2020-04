Like India, Pakistan has a Tablighi Jamaat Covid-19 problem too. But blame Imran Khan as well



In Pakistan, Tablighi Jamaat is viewed as benign. Militant groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed do not like them because Tablighis don’t encourage jihad.



ijtima. As many as 250,000 people gathered in Pakistan’s Punjab, mid-March to participate in the annual five-day event or Tablighi

Tablighi Jamaat in Pakistan



Lockdown still a bad idea?

The bigger culprit