‘Like going back 40 years’: dismay as Bolsonaro backs abstinence-only sex ed https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/17/brazil-bolsonaro-backs-abstinence-only-sex-education "Brazil’s government plans to push abstinence-based sex education to help cut teenage pregnancy rates, in a controversial move inspired by an evangelical Christian pressure group and Donald Trump’s policyin the US. The government is also censoring sex education sections of a health booklet for teenage girls following criticisms by the far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro." great move on Bolsonaro's part.... and look how the Western imperialists at BBC try to frame it.... it's shameful that anyone would try to attack Bolsonaro for trying to have the youth of his nation taught the right thing... very sickening that now Western imperialism is trying to promote moral degradation across the world.... very disgusting... this a lot of why the Western media hates Bolsonaro and wants random people who know little about Brazil to hate him...... they want moral degradation for Brazil and for the world...... I think Bolsonaro is pro-Israel and I don't approve of that but the media isn't anti-Israel.... the media is pro-degeneracy