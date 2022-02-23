Lighting equipment of Beijing 2022 closing ceremony 100% made in China: chief lighting designer

Global Times04:29 Feb 21 2022Photo: Li Hao/GTAll the illumination equipment used at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, for closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are made in China, said Sha Xiaolan, chief lighting designer of the event, proudly pointing out the outstanding progress made since the 2008 Summer Olympic Games."At the closing ceremony on Sunday night, the lighting equipment in the Bird's Nest, including over 10,000 square meters of ground screen, the largest in the Olympic history, are 100 percent made in China," Sha said in an interview with the China Central Television (CCTV).Sha, who was also the chief lighting designer of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, pointed out that the situation was completely different back then."In 2008, about 80 percent of the equipment in the Bird's Nest [for the opening and closing ceremony] were imported," Sha said adding that, the sound equipment was also not made in China.""Right now, we have been using 100 percent Chinese products," Sha said with pride, remarking that "all the lights are made in China and all the interactive images are created by Chinese artists."For the made-in-China label, Sha pointed to the cultural confidence displayed by today's China."We take such confidence created through the works of Chinese artists, broadcast to the world China's highlight moments and win the admiration of the world. It is once again an expression of China's cultural confidence," Sha said.