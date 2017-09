Lighthizer needs more trade common sense

Many US products are not favored by Chinese. But China still imports them for its trade balance. Some terribly produced Hollywood movies have profited handsomely on the Chinese market.

Chinese companies referred to by Lighthizer are characterized by hard work, innovation and active adaptation to the global market economy. They have grown to what they are through the harsh tests of the market. What they can get from the Chinese government is mostly policy support, like US companies from Washington.

It's actually the US that acts unilaterally. The US was defendant in 129 out of 520 cases filed to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism. It even abandons multilateral and bilateral deals. It is the US' degeneration from leader of the international trade system to destroyer-in-chief that represents an unprecedented threat to global trade.

Beijing also has sticks behind the door.