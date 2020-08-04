Light weight tanks for Pakistan Army

Army explores procurement of 350 light tanks for mountainous terrain after border standoff with China | India News - Times of India India News: The Army is now exploring the possibility of procuring 350 light tanks, which can also be transported by air, to augment its firepower in high-altitu

China border row: Indian Army issues notice seeking to procure 350 light tanks News reports last year had spoken of the need for lighter tanks for the Indian Army in the wake of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army deploying its light tanks along the Line of Actual Control during the standoff

India is considering to induct 350 light tanks after China india conflict of last years, as they have seen the chines type 15 light tank effectively and advantages.Problem is that these will not only placed with Chinese border they will also be placed on Kashmir LoC, thats way indian are induction them on then in heavy numbers.Its time Pakistan army should consider induction of some light weight tank for future. These can be inducted even in limited numbers as 90 to 100 tanks to cover kashmir.Chinese VT5 export variant of Type 15 is good option or even Type 15 as it will good option. Or any other new or used option in light weight can be considered.