Light weight tanks for Pakistan Army

Scorpiooo

Scorpiooo

Apr 22, 2020
India is considering to induct 350 light tanks after China india conflict of last years, as they have seen the chines type 15 light tank effectively and advantages.

Problem is that these will not only placed with Chinese border they will also be placed on Kashmir LoC, thats way indian are induction them on then in heavy numbers.

Its time Pakistan army should consider induction of some light weight tank for future. These can be inducted even in limited numbers as 90 to 100 tanks to cover kashmir.

Chinese VT5 export variant of Type 15 is good option or even Type 15 as it will good option. Or any other new or used option in light weight can be considered.


Army explores procurement of 350 light tanks for mountainous terrain after border standoff with China | India News - Times of India

India News: The Army is now exploring the possibility of procuring 350 light tanks, which can also be transported by air, to augment its firepower in high-altitu
India Russia news: India in advanced talks with Russia to acquire Sprut light tanks for use in high altitude areas

The need for such tanks was felt after increased Indian deployments at the LAC following border hostilities with China, which has also fielded a range of equipment, including its Type 15 light tanks.
China border row: Indian Army issues notice seeking to procure 350 light tanks

News reports last year had spoken of the need for lighter tanks for the Indian Army in the wake of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army deploying its light tanks along the Line of Actual Control during the standoff
Indian Army Initiates Process To Acquire 350 Light Tanks, Likely To Be Deployed On India-China Border

SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

Aug 10, 2020
Us Bangladeshis got the VT5s , pretty cool I guess and we got it due to our infrastructure and our land not being able to support heavier tanks
 
Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

Aug 14, 2016
Well Pakistan don't need light tanks. What Pakistan need is IFVs, ATGM's on fast movers or fast movers in general and Carl Gustav M4s
 
Scorpiooo

Scorpiooo

Apr 22, 2020
Man I kinda wish we also got some Korean K-2s to replace our dam MBT-2000s
Those are to expensive for any country to induct, but offcouse hell of tank .. it will good add on for you
Well Pakistan don't need light tanks. What Pakistan need is IFVs, ATGM's on fast movers or fast movers in general and Carl Gustav M4s
But what if in future indian placed these light tank om khasmir LOC , they will to presure Pakistan and Chinese via Pakistan
True , tank on tank battles are going to be rare
Thatway my point was to induct in limited numbers
 
Huffal

Huffal

Dec 27, 2020
I'd rather opt for an ATGM carrier similar to the M901ITV that can fire stronger ATGMs. It will outrange the tank and will also save on cost and weight.

Or invest in an type 16/centauro class vehicle. Nice 105mm gun with low weight and good mobility. But still the atgm carrier sounds cooler.
 
