Light Commando Battalions - LCBs

There various shock troops in indian armyMy take on this is they are shock troops for an advancing force like the Marines of US forces or Ghatak forces of Indian army
Don't know if this video has been posted before, but it shows the LCBs in action and also shows their training regimen.
Gives a pretty good idea about what they are going to be used for and what their role is.
older uniform was phased out from 2012 onwards.. so its from 2012-13/
As name suggests LCBs can be used for low intensity missions but they can;t be substitute of Zarrar as even in SSG different battalions are further trained for different roles. However they may prove to be beneficial in case of any sudden terrorist attacks.This is the best Thing PA has done , raising Light Commando Battalions among Regular infantry.. Soon we won't be needing Zarrar and SSG's in every Operation .. these Commando's need better equipment and special Courses from SSG training and should send them to do Anti Terrorism Training with other countries like Turkey , China , USA , France , UK and KSA
I mean on Front lines , as i remember that PA has to Air borne SSG in swat behind enemy lines, hopefully such roles can be taken by LCB's ..
If we look at the video closely in one of the pics 7 Lt Comd Batln is written behind on the wall with insignia of Punjab regiment, thus we can assume that atleast 9-10 such battalions may exist.Some where read or on tv mahaz program every Corp will raise 1 Lcb so 9 Lcb will be raised or regular units trained as Lcb
Similarly fc kph Baluch and ranger will have their units as well
Lcb are trained for airborne assault but not para dropped , if I am not mistaken