Light Commando Battalions - LCBs

TaimiKhan

TaimiKhan

SENIOR MODERATOR
Jan 3, 2009
8,901
10
14,686
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Don't know if this video has been posted before, but it shows the LCBs in action and also shows their training regimen.

Gives a pretty good idea about what they are going to be used for and what their role is.

 
John Reese

John Reese

BANNED
May 31, 2016
1,271
-33
1,712
Country
India
Location
India
Sparco said:
My take on this is they are shock troops for an advancing force like the Marines of US forces or Ghatak forces of Indian army
Click to expand...
There various shock troops in indian army
Ladak scouts and nagas also usedfor light Commando action in high altitudes

Vikas regiments of SFF are also qualified for such actions
President body guards path Finders are Also used in similar fashion

Light action teams of Rastriya rifles are also qualified for similar roles in CT ops before SF engages
 
YeBeWarned

YeBeWarned

BANNED
Sep 25, 2016
16,915
11
24,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is the best Thing PA has done , raising Light Commando Battalions among Regular infantry.. Soon we won't be needing Zarrar and SSG's in every Operation .. these Commando's need better equipment and special Courses from SSG training and should send them to do Anti Terrorism Training with other countries like Turkey , China , USA , France , UK and KSA
 
Talwar e Pakistan

Talwar e Pakistan

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 30, 2014
6,288
12
9,549
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Much of the clips and pictures seem to be from around 2014-2015; since many of them are wearing phased out uniforms and equipment.
 
CHI RULES

CHI RULES

FULL MEMBER
Mar 23, 2015
1,839
5
1,526
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Starlord said:
This is the best Thing PA has done , raising Light Commando Battalions among Regular infantry.. Soon we won't be needing Zarrar and SSG's in every Operation .. these Commando's need better equipment and special Courses from SSG training and should send them to do Anti Terrorism Training with other countries like Turkey , China , USA , France , UK and KSA
Click to expand...
As name suggests LCBs can be used for low intensity missions but they can;t be substitute of Zarrar as even in SSG different battalions are further trained for different roles. However they may prove to be beneficial in case of any sudden terrorist attacks.
 
YeBeWarned

YeBeWarned

BANNED
Sep 25, 2016
16,915
11
24,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CHI RULES said:
As name suggests LCBs can be used for low intensity missions but they can;t be substitute of Zarrar as even in SSG different battalions are further trained for different roles. However they may prove to be beneficial in case of any sudden terrorist attacks.
Click to expand...
I mean on Front lines , as i remember that PA has to Air borne SSG in swat behind enemy lines, hopefully such roles can be taken by LCB's ..
 
Rafi

Rafi

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 23, 2010
10,852
11
17,570
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Yep, modelled on US Army Rangers, will perform Air Assault, Para/dropping, capture of tactical and strategic objectives, bridges, passes etc. Leaving SSG with true small team Special Forces Ops in the traditional sense.
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2008
5,965
6
4,425
Some where read or on tv mahaz program every Corp will raise 1 Lcb so 9 Lcb will be raised or regular units trained as Lcb

Similarly fc kph Baluch and ranger will have their units as well

Lcb are trained for airborne assault but not para dropped , if I am not mistaken
 
TaimiKhan

TaimiKhan

SENIOR MODERATOR
Jan 3, 2009
8,901
10
14,686
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
khanasifm said:
Some where read or on tv mahaz program every Corp will raise 1 Lcb so 9 Lcb will be raised or regular units trained as Lcb

Similarly fc kph Baluch and ranger will have their units as well

Lcb are trained for airborne assault but not para dropped , if I am not mistaken
Click to expand...
If we look at the video closely in one of the pics 7 Lt Comd Batln is written behind on the wall with insignia of Punjab regiment, thus we can assume that atleast 9-10 such battalions may exist.

FC KPK have SOG as their special forces, no idea about FC Balochistan and Rangers.

All members of LCB are para trained, thus they can do that task also, but not trained or specialized in HALO / HAHO as SSG guys are trained.
 
