LIFTOFF! SpaceX launches [60] more Starlink satellites

Hamartia Antidote
Nov 17, 2013
LIFTOFF! SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites
SpaceX on Thursday launched its own payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites, marking the 12th round of internet-beaming satellites.
www.clickorlando.com
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX on Thursday launched its own payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites, marking the 12th round of internet-beaming satellites.
Liftoff happened at 8:46 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A.
Post-launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket booster at sea and fly it again, a normal occurrence for the reusable Falcon 9 rocket.
The company plans to launch around 60 Starlink satellites every few weeks.
The launch pushed the Starlink constellation orbiting Earth toward 700 as SpaceX moves closer to creating a space-based internet, eventually using thousands of satellites. The benefit of providing web connectivity this way is that it can be accessible from all over the globe, even to remote areas.
Landed!