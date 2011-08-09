LIFTOFF! SpaceX launches [60] more Starlink satellites

LIFTOFF! SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites SpaceX on Thursday launched its own payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites, marking the 12th round of internet-beaming satellites.

700

– SpaceX on Thursday launched its own payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites, marking the 12th round of internet-beaming satellites.Liftoff happened at 8:46 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A.Post-launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket booster at sea and fly it again, a normal occurrence for the reusable Falcon 9 rocket.The company plans to launch around 60 Starlink satellites every few weeks.The launch pushed the Starlink constellation orbiting Earth towardas SpaceX moves closer to creating a space-based internet, eventually using thousands of satellites. The benefit of providing web connectivity this way is that it can be accessible from all over the globe, even to remote areas.Landed!