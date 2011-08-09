What's new

LIFTOFF! SpaceX launches [60] more Starlink satellites

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

www.clickorlando.com

LIFTOFF! SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites

SpaceX on Thursday launched its own payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites, marking the 12th round of internet-beaming satellites.
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX on Thursday launched its own payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites, marking the 12th round of internet-beaming satellites.

Liftoff happened at 8:46 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A.

Post-launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket booster at sea and fly it again, a normal occurrence for the reusable Falcon 9 rocket.

The company plans to launch around 60 Starlink satellites every few weeks.

The launch pushed the Starlink constellation orbiting Earth toward 700 as SpaceX moves closer to creating a space-based internet, eventually using thousands of satellites. The benefit of providing web connectivity this way is that it can be accessible from all over the globe, even to remote areas.



Screen Shot 2020-09-03 at 9.06.09 AM.jpg

Landed!
 
jamahir

jamahir

@Hamartia Antidote

Hi, for the next time you can post space news in this sticky and common thread. :)

Also, for my knowledge, will cloud cover affect the signals of these Starlink satellite set top boxes, because normal satellite TV signals do get blocked ?
 
