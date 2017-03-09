Life will change in Teesta

17 Sep, 2020The Huanghe (Yellow) River was once called the sorrow of China. Hundreds of miles of land was flooded by the river every year. Many villages, roads and ghats would be destroyed. The Chinese people are suffering because of that catastrophic river management (planned dredging). Huanghe has now become a blessing for Chinese farmers. Like Huanghe, China now plans to alleviate the suffering of millions of people by dredging the Teesta, known as the 'crazy river' in northern Bangladesh. The plan includes excavation of 106 km of river, protection of 183 km of banks on both sides of the river, excavation of chars, construction of satellite towns on both sides of the river, removal of sand, recovery of agricultural land and protection of assets of Tk. Production. If the Teesta project proposed by China is implemented, the wheel of fortune of the people of 5 northern districts will change. India for ages, Teesta has hung the radish of the treaty. If China's Teesta project is implemented, Bangladesh will no longer need extra water from India. The depth of the river will increase by about 10 meters. Villages will not be flooded. Arrangements will be made to conserve water like navigation throughout the year. In order to maintain seaports and law and order, Casp has also been proposed for police stations, coast guards and the army on both sides. The government will start the contract and tender process with China in November and December. After the Padma Bridge project, the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project is the second project in Bangladesh. The government will start the contract and tender process with China in November and December. After the Padma Bridge project, the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project is the second project in Bangladesh.But neighboring Bangladesh is trying to prevent Chinese investment in development. Although India is boasting of its neighbors and big economies, its investment in Bangladesh is negligible. The condition of the rulers of Delhi is like 'Nidhiram Sardar has no shield, no sword'. Nastanabud India on the border of Ladakh wants Bangladesh to stay away from China. For this, the country is playing an old record of cooperation in the liberation war. But no other country in the world has invested in China, the world's second-largest economy. Turning the page of the calendar shows, In 2019, foreign investment in Bangladesh came to 26 crore 39 lakh dollars. This investment ranks China first and India ninth. China invested কোটি 726 million (Tk 5,321 crore) in Bangladesh last year. This is about 22 percent of foreign investment. The United Kingdom ranks second among the top 10 countries for foreign investment in Bangladesh; Their investment is about 14 percent. But India's investment in the ninth place in Bangladesh is only 4 percent.According to the Bangladesh Bank report, Singapore is second only to China and the United Kingdom in the top ten countries in terms of foreign investment by country. Their investment is 9 percent. The fourth is the United States with 7.8 percent, and the fifth is Norway with 6.75 percent. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates in 8th, Hong Kong in 7th, Singapore in 8th, India in 9th and Japan in 10th. Even though Hindutva India has turned its back on the politics of Bangladesh with this broken economy, it is not getting control over the economy. China, like ten other countries in the world, is investing heavily in Bangladesh.When asked, Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project Director and Chief Engineer Aziz Muhammad Chowdhury told Inkilab that there was no benefit in constructing the Ganga Barrage at a cost of Tk 44 crore. If the Chinese project is implemented, the image of the northern districts will change. Teesta river excavation, bank protection on both sides of the river, char excavation, construction of satellite cities on both sides and thousands of houses will be protected. If this project is implemented, Bangladesh will not need additional water agreement from India. The tender process will start soon.It is learned that a satellite city, river excavation and governance, erosion prevention system, modern agricultural irrigation system, fish farming project and tourist center will be set up on both banks of the Teesta in the style of Sukian City in East Jiangsu Province of China. It will provide employment to 8 to 10 lakh people. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is going to implement a project called Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration. This big project has already been sent to ERD by the Planning Commission. China Power Company has completed the design and feasibility study for the implementation of the project to be constructed at Teestapara for two years. Three Chinese delegations are working in the Teesta riverside districts of Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur and Gaibandha.When asked, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque told Shamim Inkilab that China Power Company has been working on design and feasibility study for the implementation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's master plan project in Teestapara for two years. They have incurred an initial expenditure of Tk 6,200 crore. Yellow River Engineering, China has expressed interest in providing financial assistance as a loan for the implementation of the Teesta River Master Plan. Whatever you say, the Teesta project and the Teesta badger will be inaugurated during the tenure of this government. Kabir Bin Anwar, senior secretary in the water resources ministry, told Inkilab that the project proposal has already been sent to ERD by the planning commission. When it is over, there will be an agreement with China next November or December. After that the tender process will start.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government wants to present the master plan of the Teesta River to the people of the northern region. The plan will be implemented at a cost of Tk 8,200 crore. Under the project, 220 km of guide dams will be constructed on both sides of the river Teesta. There will be beach-like marine drives on both sides of the dam. So that tourists can go on a long drive. Also goods will be transported through this road. Hotels, motels, restaurants and tourist cities will be built on both sides of the river. A modern planned town, town and port named Town will be built. The banks of the Teesta will become a beautiful city like Sukian City in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu.When the Teesta Irrigation Project was implemented in the north, India built an irrigation project at Ghazaldoba in Kaliganj, 75 km upstream of the project. Through this project, India is controlling the water of the river Teesta. This causes floods and droughts on the banks of the Teesta every year. India has long suspended the Teesta water sharing agreement. As a result, the present government has adopted new projects to save millions of people. If the Teesta master plan is implemented, the financial prosperity of the northern districts of Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Gaibandha and Kurigram will be permanent. The public life of the people of these districts will change. The days of sorrow of the people of Tistapar will come to an end.According to the Water Development Board, China has launched a propaganda campaign against the project. According to them, if this project is implemented with Chinese funding, Bangladesh's relations with India will deteriorate. However, the government dismissed such fears, saying it was a development project in Bangladesh. All countries of the world are offered to invest here. China has come forward.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to power in her second term and paid a state visit to China at the invitation of the Chinese government. During that time, a number of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed with China on development projects and trade. At that time, Sheikh Hasina suggested whether Bangladesh's Teesta could be turned into a blessing by using China's experience of controlling the once-famous Huanghe River to turn it into a blessing. The Chinese government conducted the survey on the Teesta River for two years on its own initiative and at its own expense. At the end of the survey proposes to build a project.Asked about the Teesta project, Director General of the Water Development Board AM Aminul Haque told Inkilab that a Chinese company called Yellow River Engineering China has expressed interest in providing engineering and financial assistance for the implementation of the project. China is keen to provide long-term short-term loans on easy terms for this project. If it is implemented, the wheel of fortune of the people of the few kilometers around the Teesta River will turn.