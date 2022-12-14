What's new

Life of a Pakistani Hindu in India| Ft. Swati Goel Sharma

Dec 14, 2022

We speak to Swati Goel Sharma who recently covered a story of the Hindu refugees of Pakistan, regarding their woes of not having access to an electricity connection in the Adarsh Nagar Slum of New Delhi, for over 5 years.

She has time and again covered the plight of their unfortunate lives. We seek to understand their aspirations, their struggles, their worldview, their perspective on the Muslim-Hindu conflict, their love or hate for their home country Pakistan, their relationship with their faith, their identity and the well-being of their children.

Swati gives us a tour of their lives and their daily existence. We feel privileged and honored that we could speak about those refugees who are Orphans of Secularism.
 
Why are Pak-Hindus desperate to return to Pakistan​


Pakistan and Society

Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 19:42 IST
In the ten years that Sagar Kukreja has lived in India, this is perhaps the first time that he wants to go back home for good. And who can blame him. For the 31-year-old, despite trying his level best in setting up a business in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon, Kukreja has met with only failure in the last two years. His mobile repairing shop was only a year old when the pandemic struck, forcing him to lose his store as well as the deposit. He took loans to get by all of last year, but then the second wave hit and ate up whatever he had borrowed. Today Kukreja is fed up with living hand-to-mouth, and is desperate to return to Kashmore district in the Sindh province of Pakistan, which is his hometown. He is not the only Pakistani Hindu who is desperate to leave India right now.
According to Pakistan High Commission spokesperson Khawaja Maaz Tariq, 1,288 Pakistani Hindus have returned to the country from India between March 17, 2021 and March 25, 2020, when the national lockdown was announced. “As of March 22 this year, there are also at least 107 of them who are waiting to return,” he says, adding. “This is not really a new phenomenon, minorities have always travelled freely between the two countries. It has only come to our attention now because the borders are sealed and they are desperate to go back home.”

Why this story​

According to official sources, 1,500 Pakistani-Hindu refugees returned to Pakistan between January 2021 and July this year after failing to secure Indian citizenship and a source of income to support their families. This TOI+ story first carried on 2021 and republished in May 2022 details the desperation of Pakistani-Hindus to return to a country they had left following untold abuse and discrimination

Why are Pak-Hindus desperate to return to Pakistan | India News - Times of India

India News: According to official sources, 1,500 Pakistani-Hindu refugees returned to Pakistan between January 2021 and July this year after failing to secure Ind
No Indian citizenship, 1,500 Pak Hindus return in 18 months

With shattered dreams, 14 Pakistani Hindus return home​


Hoping to get citizenship in India and for better economic prospects, Pakistani Hindus asks government to bring them back​


11.09.2020



With shattered dreams, 14 Pakistani Hindus return home






By Kiran Butt
LAHORE, Pakistan
At least 14 members of Pakistan's Hindu minority community recently returned from India after six months, saying their dreams of better economic prospects in the neighboring country had been shattered.
Speaking to reporters at the Wagah border crossing, Kanhaya Lal and Nanak Ram, the heads of the families, said they went to India hoping for better economic prospects, but it was a “farce” and they suffered great hardships.
India recently passed a controversial law allowing Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to apply for fast-track citizenship.
Last month, a family of 11 Pakistani Hindus was found dead in a rented farmhouse in the city of Jodhpur in India’s Rajasthan state.
"I knew that family, and most of them were educated. But there are no opportunities for any outsiders in India,” Lal told Anadolu Agency.
"The fact is they were living in miserable conditions and suffered from extreme poverty and there were dangerous threats to their lives."
He said more than 28,000 Pakistan Hindus are stranded in Jodhpur waiting to return home.
