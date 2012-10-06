What's new

Life never smiles like my childhood .

G

gulli

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2017
348
-1
225
Country
India
Location
India
Buddy, your threads are beautiful and fresh air among such a suffocated environment we have now a days in our lives. Happiness is free while people are ready to pay billions to achieve it.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
49,975
54
75,287
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I remember this time a lot, the cycle puncture and walking on foot,
Take the money and take the love. Get me back my friend
I miss those days a lot
😢





1601390632229.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
49,975
54
75,287
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1601390967451.png






Cholistani shepherd who took a radio in his neck and a bottle of water in his armpit and some food items going to his animals....



1601391130223.png
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
15,638
43
25,916
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I am also remember my school day and childhood but I also remembers tons of home work, punishment for not doing, need permission for everything...etc etc then I thank got for my current age as adult.
@ghazi52
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zibago Don't Want to Ruin Your Life? Never Do These Things Members Club 1
N.Siddiqui Indian Media will never cease to be low life...on PM IK. Strategic & Foreign Affairs 39
samlove PM Modi gave this Muslim girl a New Life : Read this heart touching Story which Indian Media never s Central & South Asia 16
Devil Soul Life after Hinduism: Had my mother been alive, I would have never converte Social & Current Events 21
beijingwalker Expat life in Shanghai and how safe China is China & Far East 0
Tresbon Lhasa Potala Palace: Morning Kora around Potala Palace, Glimpse of Everyday Life of Local Tibetans China & Far East 0
L Anil Ambani has 1 car. Lives simple life. Owns nothing now Central & South Asia 0
beijingwalker I'm grateful for my happy life: relocated people in China's Tibet China & Far East 0
muhammadhafeezmalik Featured Govt allows rise in prices of 94 life-saving drugs Pakistan Economy 15
beijingwalker What Surprised You Most About Life in China? | Ready Go! Expat China & Far East 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top