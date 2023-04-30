Life Narratives from Kashmir & Palestine" by Dr. Rabia Aamir ​

Join us for the book launching session of “Environmental Ethics: Life Narratives from Kashmir & Palestine” by Dr. Rabia Aamir. This book examines the environmental ethics concerns in the literary and visual narratives of Kashmir and Palestine. It can be a relevant resource material for scholars studying resistance literature coming from different flashpoints around the world and is meant to address the larger canvas of troubled realms of our world in contemporary times.



The session will be moderated by Dr. Uzma A. Ansari, Assistant Professor at the Department of English Studies at National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad.



About the Author:



Dr. Rabia Aamir is an Assistant Professor of English, and a former PhD Research Fellow in English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University, New York. Her doctoral research project examines the environmental and ethical concerns in the literatures of Kashmir and Palestine. Her teaching experience of over twenty years has resulted in Dr. Rabia being the recipient of Best University Teacher from Faculty of Arts & Humanities, NUML, Islamabad. A graduate of Kinnaird College and University of the Punjab Lahore, she has presented her research at numerous international conferences and has more than fifteen publications to her credit. She is also serving as Managing Editor of NUML Journal of Critical Inquiry. She has contributed various articles in national and international journals. Her research interests include Postcolonial Literature, Post 9/11 Pakistani Fiction, Middle Eastern and Kashmiri Literature, literary theory, ecocriticism, and Postcolonial Environmental Ethics.