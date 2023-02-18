Life in Pakistan in the eye of a Vietnamese

This is so fascinating, I wish could understand what she is saying in the video.She married to a Pakistan man, living between Japan, Pakistan and Vietnam.
So many videos about Pakistan.
The most comprehensive on daily life in Pakistan ever.
The city is definitely Lahore. I can recognize Lahore by its housing societies.Is that their child?
I think I heard her say Lahore
That's very rude. Vietnamese sounds very raw like Tagalog and Punjabi, it lacks the gentleness of Mandarin, Korean or Japanese. For example, Urdu sounds very gentle and elegant, unlike Punajbi which sounds raw af and casual.Damn Vietnamese sounds so bad
Punjabi has different dialects and accents but sounds raw and a little aggressive
Sindhi sounds similar to Bengali to my ears
What's surprising about it lol?Yes Lahore
She says the city is very modern and organized. They visit the university of South Asia where the brother of her husband studied for 4 years.
Surprisingly the women and female students there can chose if they want to wear headscarf or not.
