Life in Pakistan in the eye of a Vietnamese

_NOBODY_ said: Vietnamese sounds very raw like Tagalog and Punjabi, Click to expand...

_NOBODY_ said: it lacks the gentleness of Mandarin, Korean or Japanese. Click to expand...

_NOBODY_ said: For example, Urdu sounds very gentle and elegant, unlike Punajbi which sounds raw af and casual. Click to expand...

My bad, my intention wasn't meant to be rude, I deleted it- my apologies to the Vietnamese membersIt's called Tonal languages - it's the only or one of the few tonal languages of South Asia where saying the same thing with wrong accent or wrong tone can mess up the meaning of sentence or that particular wordFor exampleChaa with different tones means different things - both excitement or teaPaar with different tones means different things - both other side or weightIn which universe would anyone call them gentle?Punjabi music, Sufi poetry, humor is unmatched , commands strength and powerUrdu is a mixed achar of Gagentic Hindi's intercourse with Farsi words making it womanly