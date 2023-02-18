What's new

Life in Pakistan in the eye of a Vietnamese

Viet said:
She married to a Pakistan man, living between Japan, Pakistan and Vietnam.
So many videos about Pakistan.
The most comprehensive on daily life in Pakistan ever.


Click to expand...
This is so fascinating, I wish could understand what she is saying in the video.
 
_NOBODY_ said:
That's very rude. Vietnamese sounds very raw like Tagalog and Punjabi, it lacks the gentleness of Mandarin, Korean or Japanese. For example, Urdu sounds very gentle and elegant, unlike Punajbi which sounds raw af and casual.
Click to expand...
Urdu sounds lowkey gay like Farsi.

Punjabi has different dialects and accents but sounds raw and a little aggressive

Sindhi sounds similar to Bengali to my ears
 
I got 2 Asians in my family - a Filipina aunt who is a nurse and lives in Pakistan for 35+ years with 3 kids. And a cousin who married a Japanese, both are PhD's from Australia and live there but once a year or two visit Pak.
 
Bleek said:
Urdu sounds lowkey gay like Farsi.

Punjabi has different dialects and accents but sounds raw and a little aggressive

Sindhi sounds similar to Bengali to my ears
Click to expand...
Wtf are you on about? Urdu and Farsi sound incredibly elegant. What kind of elegant-sounding gay people have you met? Most gay people try to sound like valley girls. Urdu is literally the most poetic language in all of South Asia.
 
_NOBODY_ said:
Wtf are you on about? Urdu and Farsi sound incredibly elegant. What kind of elegant-sounding gay people have you met? Most gay people try to sound like valley girls. Urdu is literally the most poetic language in all of South Asia.
Click to expand...
I find it very effeminate at times, especially when I hear Farsi
 
_NOBODY_ said:
The city is definitely Lahore. I can recognize Lahore by its housing societies.
Click to expand...
Yes Lahore
She says the city is very modern and organized. They visit the university of South Asia where the brother of her husband studied for 4 years.
Surprisingly the women and female students there can chose if they want to wear headscarf or not.
 
_NOBODY_ said:
That's very rude.
Click to expand...
My bad, my intention wasn't meant to be rude, I deleted it- my apologies to the Vietnamese members
_NOBODY_ said:
Vietnamese sounds very raw like Tagalog and Punjabi,
Click to expand...
It's called Tonal languages - it's the only or one of the few tonal languages of South Asia where saying the same thing with wrong accent or wrong tone can mess up the meaning of sentence or that particular word

For example

Chaa with different tones means different things - both excitement or tea
Paar with different tones means different things - both other side or weight

_NOBODY_ said:
it lacks the gentleness of Mandarin, Korean or Japanese.
Click to expand...
In which universe would anyone call them gentle?
_NOBODY_ said:
For example, Urdu sounds very gentle and elegant, unlike Punajbi which sounds raw af and casual.
Click to expand...
Punjabi music, Sufi poetry, humor is unmatched , commands strength and power

Urdu is a mixed achar of Gagentic Hindi's intercourse with Farsi words making it womanly
 
Viet said:
Yes Lahore
She says the city is very modern and organized. They visit the university of South Asia where the brother of her husband studied for 4 years.
Surprisingly the women and female students there can chose if they want to wear headscarf or not.
Click to expand...
What's surprising about it lol?
 
I don't believe he has any proficiency in any of the Pakistan languages. to him Sindhi sounds like Bengali, WTH? sindhi has these sounds (ڻ, ڻھ, ٽ, ٺ, ڊ, ڍ, ڏ, ڙ, ڙھ) ask him if bengali does too

_NOBODY_ said:
What's surprising about it lol?
Click to expand...
he could be confusing Irani law with Pakistani law or maby be is only familiar with gender segregated pockets
 
Last edited:

