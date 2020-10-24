What's new

Life as an “Untouchable” in India

In September 2020, 4 upper caste Thakur men allegedly brutally gang-raped and attacked a 19-year-old Dalit woman in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. She died because of it and the police hurriedly cremated her without the consent of the family. This tragedy led to India actually being forced to deal with its caste problem. In this documentary, we look at the intersection of caste, gender and violence specifically against Dalit women in India.
 
