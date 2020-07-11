Life As A Dalit - A Curse In Casteist India

N.Siddiqui said: India is an Apartheid nation, the only country where untouchability is practiced...why India is called a democracy, just because elections are held.



Genetic studies have actually shown that Pakistan is also a casteist society, although it hides it better. Why do I refer to genetic studies as opposed to sociological studies? It is because the level of endogamy practised in India is also practised in Pakistan suggesting tribalism that goes beyond that of mere geographical proximity. To compare, Bangladesh does not have this endogamy and there is a free flow of genes as is the case in the Han Chinese population.Also, due to centuries of outside rule, there is a huge inferiority complex in the subcontinent in regards to skin colour, this is probably the bigger issue. Skin bleaching is a huge industry in India, Bangladesh and to some extent in Pakistan. No other group of people do this in the world, not even the dark skinned blacks of Africa.