Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani Sacked/Resigned

Reportedly Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani (Corps Commander Lahore) refused to give orders to open fire on Pakistani citizens on May 9, 2023. As a punishment of not shooting Pakistani citizens, he was sacked by GHQ. Reports are that he resigned in protest. His chief of staff, Brig Amir Kiyanai is also sacked/transferred to AG branch.This is reported by Moeed Pirzada and some army related twitter accounts.Report by Moeed Pirzada