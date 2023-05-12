Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani Sacked/Resigned

Crimson Blue
Reportedly Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani (Corps Commander Lahore) refused to give orders to open fire on Pakistani citizens on May 9, 2023. As a punishment of not shooting Pakistani citizens, he was sacked by GHQ. Reports are that he resigned in protest. His chief of staff, Brig Amir Kiyanai is also sacked/transferred to AG branch.
