Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani Sacked/Resigned

Reportedly Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani (Corps Commander Lahore) refused to give orders to open fire on Pakistani citizens on May 9, 2023. As a punishment of not shooting Pakistani citizens, he was sacked by GHQ. Reports are that he resigned in protest. His chief of staff, Brig Amir Kiyanai is also sacked/transferred to AG branch.

This is reported by Moeed Pirzada and some army related twitter accounts.

Report by Moeed Pirzada.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656785054830321665

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656735172211900442
 

