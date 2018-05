Bhai who are you making fool? progress in last 10 years there was no PML-N govt in last 10 years in first 5 years it was PPP govt. so take a hike man. lol post after confirming dates. The high amount of Progress is because Gilani was PM and he poured billions in Multan and south punjab and all projects were given by him. I am giving credit to a person who made it happen. Now about Gilani being corrupt yes I agree he is corrupt but less than Noor. Nawaz is more corrupt than him.

Click to expand...