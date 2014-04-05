What's new

Lies debunked about Xinjiang birth control

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
KhanSahib Balochistan’s accession to Pakistan | Debunking Lies Spread by Agenda Driven Media & Foreign Proxies Pakistan Defence Magazine 23
war&peace Debunking the lies World Affairs 15
Arsalan Myth of IAF shooting F-16 Debunked - Indian Lies Exposed Again Pakistan Air Force 184
war&peace Another of Patwaris' lie got debunked Pakistani Siasat 9
Azadkashmir Debunking A Century of War Lies World Affairs 1
haidian American guy debunks Muslim persecution lie in China China & Far East 46
United RUSSIA’S TOP 200 LIES – Debunking Russian propaganda Middle East & Africa 11
Zarvan Indian lies on Dawood Ibrahim debunked. Central & South Asia 16
Sine Nomine Debunking Afghan Myths and Lies Afghanistan Defence Forum 42
Falcon29 Debunking several Israeli lies Middle East & Africa 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top