Liebes Deutschland, bitte beachten.

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
I just wanted to remind my beloved Germany that in two previous world wars, the same financers from big countries like the USA (e.g. Henry Ford) were standing with you at the start of the war. Even Russia was with you in WWII initially. But then as the war progressed everyone turned on you and you were looted to death.
History is repeating itself now. Again, everyone seems to be standing with you, but as things will progress, again, you will be left alone in last to face the fury of Russia.

I just wanted to remind you guys to decide based on your experiences. Russia is anyway a European country and is situated in the neighborhood. Better not to repeat the same mistake again.
Yes, the USA buys too many cars, but I don't think this should be the deciding factor.

Don't attack Russia, don't be a party against Russia. Try to be neutral. Otherwise, Russia might walk in the same way as it did in past. And in the last, you will be left alone the same way.
 

