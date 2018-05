"We did not join the sanctions against Russia," the headline of a meeting of Kommersant with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, conducted by the newspaper's correspondent Sergei Struckan, hoping that the rule of ayatollahs in Iran would disappear.- Russia considers Iran an important part of resolving the Syrian issue. Why are the positions of Russia and Israel so different?We do not regard the Iranian people as an enemy ... Our problem is not with Iran, but with the ayatollahs, who have practically usurped power in Iran and have set a major foreign policy goal of eliminating the State of Israel. I hope that this regime will fade in the coming years ... We are not looking for any conflicts or tensions with Russia. On the contrary, in recent years, a transparent and very open dialogue has developed between us ...In my view, Assad is a war criminal. But we will not interfere in Syrian internal affairs. What we will not allow is Iran's attempts to turn Syria into an advanced bridgehead against us.If Moscow decided, for example, to supply Damascus with the S-300, how would that be seen in Israel?- Damascus remains an ally of Moscow. If Moscow decided, for example, to supply Damascus with the S-300, how would that be seen in Israel?If it is not directed against us, that is one matter, but if you open fire from these S-300 on our aircraft, we will certainly respond.In fact, regardless of the position of Assad, there is no alternative today ...We do not choose neighbors. In general, from the point of view of the neighborhood, we were not lucky ... I generally think that the strategic mistake that Moses made years ago is that he brought us to the Middle East, not to the borders of Italy and Switzerland.- Mr. Lieberman, how do you assess Russian-Israeli relations and Russia's role in the Middle East, given the US attempts to limit its influence in the region and the world as a whole?Over the past decades, we have built special relations with Russia, very constructive and transparent. Appreciate this relationship with Russia. Even when our closest partner exerted extreme pressure on us ... For example, in the case of sanctions against Russia, we categorically refused to join them. Recently, many countries have expelled Russian diplomats ... Israel has not joined this work. We have normal relations with Russia, and we take their interests into account.We hope that Russia will take into account our interests here in the Middle East.