What's new

Libyan President El-Menfi hosts Greek PM Mitsotakis in a ridiculing way

Turcici Imperium

Turcici Imperium

FULL MEMBER
Sep 24, 2020
213
0
642
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Ex-Libyan Ambassador to Greece, El-Menfi, which has been kicked out of Greece by Greek PM Mitsotakis due to he did not stand against Turkish-Libyan EEZ agreement; happened to be new President of Libya.

He seems like enjoying waching Mitsokatis' new squirmy altitude in front of him during the meeting, without Greek flag in the meeting due to Libyan President outranks Greek PM :D





Thanos Libyan President : You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom