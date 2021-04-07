Libyan President El-Menfi hosts Greek PM Mitsotakis in a ridiculing way

Thanos

Ex-Libyan Ambassador to Greece, El-Menfi, which has been kicked out of Greece by Greek PM Mitsotakis due to he did not stand against Turkish-Libyan EEZ agreement; happened to be new President of Libya.He seems like enjoying waching Mitsokatis' new squirmy altitude in front of him during the meeting, without Greek flag in the meeting due to Libyan President outranks Greek PM: You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you?