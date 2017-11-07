Libyan premier: We hope ties with Turkey set positive model

Mahmoud Barakat |12.04.2021Libya's prime minister on Monday stressed the country’s keenness to enhance relations with Turkey to become a "positive example of what the relationship with Libya should be."Speaking at a press conference in the Turkish capital Ankara alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh stressed that Monday’s meeting with Turkish officials was "very important, as it constitutes the start of the work of the joint strategic committee between two brotherly countries that share many in common.""We are looking for strategic relations based on interests with all friendly and neighboring countries, especially the brotherly and neighboring country of Turkey," he said, adding: "With a little wisdom and will, we can do everyone's good."In meetings on day one of his official visit, he said the two countries “stressed the importance of protecting Libya's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and political, social and economic unity."He also underlined that respect for Libyan sovereignty is the basis for relations with other countries."We are very pleased with the support shown by Turkey to cooperate in order to hold the elections on time and to assure that the problems in Libya can be solved through political methods with their known frameworks," he said, referring to elections set for Dec. 24."We stressed the importance of Turkey's role in implementing a permanent and sustainable cease-fire."He also expressed hopes of cooperating with Turkey in security reforms and combating terrorism as well as cross-border crime."With regard to the agreements signed between the two countries, especially the maritime ones, we confirm the validity of the frameworks on which these agreements were built and that they achieve the interests of both countries at the same time," Dbeibeh asserted, referring especially to a November 2019 pact on maritime boundaries between the two countries.He said Libya is pushing for a Mediterranean dialogue in which concerned countries discuss the achievement of everyone's interests."Libya awaits great work in reconstruction and development, and it welcomes all Turkish companies and firms from friendly and brotherly countries to contribute to this matter," he said."Certainly, Turkish companies will be the most important of these companies for their long experience working in Libya, and we will work to address any obstacles in this regard."Dbeibeh also said both countries expressed willingness to cooperate in the energy sector and an understanding was reached to resume flights to Libya of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines.Strengthening cooperation in healthcare was also among the topics discussed, especially in combating pandemics, and especially the coronavirus, he said."We hope that relations with brothers in Turkey will set a positive example of what the relationship with Libya should be and what can be achieved toward mutual benefit," he said concluding his message with greetings to Turkey and the Turkish people on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.Libya fell into chaos and civil war following the 2011 ouster of strongman Muammar Gaddafi.Turkey has long supported the efforts of the Government of National Unity to bring the country together.On Feb. 5, Libyan delegates elected Mohammad Menfi to head a three-member Presidential Council and Dbeibeh the country’s new prime minister.Dilara Hamit,Jeyhun Aliyev |12.04.2021Protecting Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity, political unity, and the welfare of the Libyan people are among Turkey's top goals, said Turkey’s president on Monday after meeting with the prime minister of Libya's Government of National Unity.Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh for a face-to-face meeting before both attended a session of the Turkey-Libya High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.At a press conference later, Erdogan said that Turkey's support for Libya helped prevent the fall of the capital Tripoli as well as more massacres by putschists and helped provide a cease-fire."Those who took sides with putschists and the coup in Libya instead of its legitimacy, rights, and justice were allies in the massacres," he said, referring to recent conflict in the country.Erdogan said Turkey will continue giving all support to Libya’s Government of National Unity, just as it gave to the previous legitimate government."Steps have been taken to accelerate the return of Turkish private sector to Libya," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey will also deliver 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Libya on Tuesday.He stressed that a Turkish-Libyan deal on maritime jurisdictions signed in November 2019 helped secure both countries' national interests.Erdogan also urged the international community to give Libya genuine support to hold its elections on Dec. 24, as scheduled.A joint Turkey-Libya statement released after bilateral meetings affirmed the importance of preserving sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and political unity throughout Libya.The statement said Libya’s only legitimate leadership structures are the Presidential Council and Government of National Unity chosen by elections.The statement also declared Libya’s coordinated determination to carry out a political process leading to elections on Dec. 24, as scheduled.The joint statement stressed the importance of Turkey's contributions to establishing and maintaining a permanent and sustainable cease-fire in Libya.The statement also stressed the importance of holding a regional conference to support dialogue and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean to guarantee parties' rights.Turkey's president on Monday welcomed the prime minister of Libya's Government of National Unity with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara.Erdogan and a senior Turkish delegation welcomed Dbeibeh and his high-level delegation – beginning a two-day official visit to Turkey – at the presidential complex.The senior The senior Libyan delegation includes five deputy prime ministers and 14 ministers, as well as Libyan Chief of General Staff Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad.Libya fell into chaos and civil war following the 2011 ouster of strongman Muammar Gaddafi.Turkey has long supported the efforts of the Government of National Unity to bring the country together.On Feb. 5, Libyan delegates elected Mohammad Menfi to head a three-member Presidential Council and Dbeibeh the country's new prime minister.Merve Aydogan, Orhan Onur Gemici and Havva Kara Aydin |12.04.2021Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday met with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangouch in Ankara ahead of a top-tier meeting aimed at boosting ties between the two nations."Met with my sister Najla Mangouch ahead of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council 1st Meeting. Emphasized our shared commitment to strengthen Turkey-Libya friendship and cooperation," said Cavusoglu in a tweet.Cavusoglu also noted that Turkey "will continue" supporting Libya in its "historic process" of reform. Emphasized our shared commitment to strengthen Turkey-Libya friendship and cooperation," said Cavusoglu in a tweet.Cavusoglu also noted that Turkey "will continue" supporting Libya in its "historic process" of reform.Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to receive Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, prime minister of Libya's National Unity Government, for a face-to-face meeting. The two leaders will then attend the session of the Turkey-Libya High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council -- followed by a joint press conference at the presidential complex.According to an earlier statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate, the meeting will focus on current regional and international issues, and will review all aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and Libya.It will also discuss steps to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.