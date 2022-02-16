What's new

Libyan Naval Forces Commander Rear Admiral Nureddin El Buni visited ASFAT Istanbul Shipyard Command.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493937151238709249

Libyan Naval Forces Commander Rear Admiral Nureddin El Buni and the accompanying delegation visited ASFAT Istanbul Shipyard Command Campus. They were given detailed information about ASFAT products and services. ASFAT Deputy General Manager Ahmet Tunçay accompanied the delegation during the visit.

Efforts are underway to create a strong and deterrent Libyan navy. In addition to protecting the national interests of the country, the Libyan navy will strengthen the stability of the region. In the first place, Turkiye can quickly modernize a large number of light platforms and bring them into the Libyan navy, thereby pulling its personnel training and operational experience to a reasonable level as soon as posible until Libya can deploy more specialized solutions.
 

