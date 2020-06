Turkey did not have any idea about this operation preparation. On the contrary, the FETO operation was conducted to the admirals who creating many strategic perspective with Libya, especially EEZ issues. They were all jailed with caliper cases just before the Libyan operation. This naval cadres were also architect of BlackSeaForce structure, which was permenant alliance at Black Sea with Russia.



Turkey was so unprepared, there were about 25K Turkish citizens when the war began. A huge evacuation operation(biggest in turkish history) was carried out. But hundreds of Turkish companies went bankrupt, financial losses were over ten billion dollars.



The Turkish state has never participated in any military assault phase. While Turkey's any possible opposition was eliminated with some NATO instruments.

