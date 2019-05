Before it was sold you can see the 40mm Bofor autocannon as well as some unseen 20mm, and 7.62mm machine guns.

Two ZSU-23-2 Autocannons with one being in the bow where the 40mm Bofors was, and one being in the stern for engaging enemy vessels, and aircraft.

Four PKMs mounted with two on each side for engaging enemy aircraft, and vessels.

FN-6 MANPADS that can be easily used if enemy aircraft are spotted.

AT-14 Kornet launchers for engaging hardened structures, and targets where the ZU-23-2 will not suffice.

AN ex-Irish Navy ship has a new owner — a Libyan commander who helped to topple Colonel Gaddafi.The Government was slammed after it emerged the LE Aisling is now under the control of General Khalifa Haftar.The LE Aisling is now under the control of a Libyan army bossThe Department of Defence was heavily censured last year when they sold the vessel for a bargain €110,000.This criticism further intensified when it was later revealed the ship contained €16,000 worth of fuel that wasn’t factored in before the auction.The Irish boat, which clocked up more than 650,000 nautical miles while in service with the Navy, was eventually bought from the Dept of Defence by Dutchman Dick van der Kamp.This private buyer then put it up for sale again — this time with a price tag of €685,000.AFP or licensorsGeneral Khalifa HaftarIt’s not clear who then bought the Aisling from Van der Kamp but it has since been delivered to the Libyan National Army, under the command of General Haftar.The 75-year-old military chief was formerly a Gaddafi ally but returned to Libya in 2011, after years in the US, to join the NATO offensive that toppled him.Aengus O Snodaigh TD told the Irish Sun: “This is bizarre, especially given the fact you’ve the Irish Navy operating in near Libyan waters and you could have a situation where one of their former boats could be facing them.“The price it was sold for was miniscule considering the size. And we said it at the time, there were three ships being sold and they weren’t the most efficient but they could have been used for training.“They also could have been something interesting for the maritime museum here because of their historical significance. These are boats that were made in Ireland down in Cork.”The LE Aisling was decommissioned by the Irish navy in 2016 and all weaponry was removed from the vessel before it was sold on.From the above article it mentioned that the vessel is unarmed. Here is what I propose, add- @Wilhelm II Do you agree with my weapons choices for the time-being brother?