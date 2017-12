'Derna became notorious in 2007, when a trove of papers documenting about 700 foreign fighters was analysed by American terrorism experts. They discovered that the town sent to Iraq, per capita, far more men than any other.' ​

You mean Libya where only Qatar was involved right and to a much smaller degree Jordan and UAE of any Arab countries?I hope that you realize that Arab nations (Egypt, KSA, UAE, Jordan etc.) are the ones supporting the legitimate Libyan parties while Qatar and Turkey support Islamists?Daesh in their Libyan stronghold (Derna etc.) took advantage of this. Derna was already a big cause of concern when Gaddafi was around and Derna "contributed" to the largest amount of foreign fighters in Iraq during the US occupation between 2003-2011 of all foreign cities.Article from 2012 about Derna:Let me quote from the article above;The West let alone other fellow Arab countries who only want the best for our Libyan brothers and sisters (the people) had nothing to do with Gaddafi being a brutal dictator for 40 + years and him starting a civil war due to people rising up at last after many previous attempts.Not everything is s grand conspiracy.