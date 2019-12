Libyan warlord paid €1.35m for ex-Irish Naval vessel sold by Ireland for €100,000



UAE firm breached UN arms embargo over decommissioned ship, Security Council told





The Irish Naval Service patrol ship LÉ Aisling: originally sold to a Dutch firm and later sold by a company in the United Arab Emirates to one of the participants in the civil war in Libya

The former Irish Naval Service patrol ship, the LÉ Aisling, was sold to one of the participants in the civil war in Libya last year in breach of a UN arms embargo, the UN Security Council has been told.



The embargo was breached by a company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), about a year after the decommissioned vessel was sold by the State to a Dutch shipping broker, according to a UN report.



The State sold the offshore patrol vessel for €110,000 to the Dutch company. The Dutch company sold it a year later, for $525,000 (€473,000), to the company in the UAE, which almost immediately sold it to a company in Libya for $1.5 million (€1.3 million).



l Karama: now refitted with weapons, the vessel was formerly the Irish Naval Service patrol ship LÉ Aisling, having been originally sold to a Dutch firm