What's new

Libya - Destruction of a nation

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,844
24
23,369
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

In 2011, Libya’s longtime dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi was overthrown and killed by French-backed rebels. A decade later, once high hopes for a "Libyan Spring" have long since vanished, as Libya is torn apart by civil war.

Foreign actors like Turkey and Russia are also moving in. "They’re slicing up Libya like a cake," says Libyan activist Emad Shanab. Ankara and Moscow have seized their opportunity to gain a foothold in the Mediterranean country, upsetting the region’s geopolitical balance. In the chaos that followed the fall of Gaddafi, the terrorist militia IS was also able to set up operations in Libya.

A popular uprising degenerated into ongoing civil war. The eastern and western parts of the country are divided into different camps under two rival governments. The younger generation is traumatized by ongoing conflict. As activist Emad Shanab asks: "How long can this go on? What do we have to do? Leave the country? Die? Is dying our only choice?"

Europe is deeply divided over Libya. The divergent strategies of Western powers, with their conflicting economic interests, are only driving Libya further into disintegration. An influx of sophisticated weapons - despite a UN embargo - poses a growing threat to the security of the entire Mediterranean region.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

P
Libya is losing $60m a day in oil shutdown: Oil minister
Replies
3
Views
307
Foinikas
Foinikas
Foinikas
Nobody can limit Turkey to 780,000 km2
2
Replies
25
Views
548
Foinikas
Foinikas
dBSPL
Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Akile Salih emphasized the importance of historical ties between the Turkish and Libyan peoples
Replies
0
Views
455
dBSPL
dBSPL
Zibago
Oil Markets On Edge Over Potential Libyan Civil War
Replies
4
Views
468
Catalystic
Catalystic
R2D2
  • Article
Why they killed Gaddafi?
Replies
5
Views
707
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom