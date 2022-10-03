What's new

Libya and Turkey sign two agreements on hydrocarbons

Libya and Turkey signed today two memorandum of understandings on hydrocarbons.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Tripoli today, leading a top delegation which included his country’s minister of Defense, Energy, Commerce, respectively Hulusi Akar, Fatih Donmez, Mehmet Mus, the presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and the communications director, Fahrettin Altun.

Libya and Turkey sign two agreements on hydrocarbons

Libya and Turkey signed today two memorandum of understandings on hydrocarbons.
