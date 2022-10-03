Libya and Turkey sign two agreements on hydrocarbons Libya and Turkey signed today two memorandum of understandings on hydrocarbons.

Libya and Turkey signed today two memorandum of understandings on hydrocarbons.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Tripoli today, leading a top delegation which included his country’s minister of Defense, Energy, Commerce, respectively Hulusi Akar, Fatih Donmez, Mehmet Mus, the presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and the communications director, Fahrettin Altun.