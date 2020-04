Liberals & Secularists: Pakistan's "Progressive" Cancer

“O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you - then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people.”​

“India is a continent of human groups belonging to different races, speaking different languages, and professing different religions [...] Personally, I would like to see thePunjab, North-West Frontier Province, Sindh and Baluchistan amalgamated into a single state. Self-government within the British Empire, or without the British Empire, the formation of a consolidated North-West Indian Muslim State appears to me to be the final destiny of the Muslims, at least of North-West India. ”

Sir Muhammad Iqbal 29 December 1930

​



"all those five Provinces [Punjab, NWFP, Kashmir, Sindh, Balochistan] should have a separate Federation of their own outside India... we are entitled to ask our delegates for what purpose we are being pressed to sacrifice our nationality [Pakistan] and to submit ourselves and our prosperity to non-Muslim domination"

https://www.indiaofthepast.org/images/pdf/1930s/now_or_never.pd​

"It is a dream that the Hindus and Muslims can ever evolve a common nationality... Hindus and Muslims belong to two different religious philosophies, social customs and literary traditions. They neither intermarry nor eat together, and indeed they belong to two different civilizations which are based mainly on conflicting ideas and conceptions."

- Mohammed Ali Jinnah 23 March 1940​

"Gay and bisexual men are the population most affected by HIV... Gay and bisexual men accounted for 69% of all HIV diagnoses in the United States and 86% of diagnoses among males."

​

“ UNAMA attributed 52 per cent of all civilian casualties to AGEs , with 38 per cent attributed to Taliban”

https://unama.unmissions.org/un-urges-parties-heed-call-afghans-zero-civilian-casualties​

Burma's 1974 and now Myanmar's 2008 constitution are secular but that hasn't stopped the persecution and mass murder of Muslims in the country



Yugoslavia had a secular constitution in 1963 but that didn't stop the Bosnian genocide.



T he USSR's constitution of 1936 & 1977 were secular but that didn't stop them from mass murdering millions including the genocide enacted via “Operation Lentil” as deemed by the International Criminal Court and its later invasion of the sovereign nation of Afghanistan that followed the soviet orchestrated assassination of Afghanistan's former dictator Hafizullah Amin leading to the death of over 1 million Muslims.



The US had a secular constitution since independence but that didn't stop what could possibly be the world's worst genocide via the extermination of the native population during which they employed rape and biological warfare (ex. blankets laced with polio) to wipe them out. Not to mention the internment of Japanese-American citizens, slavery and later apartheid as well as its ongoing wars against Muslims in Afghanistan and Iraq resulting in the murders of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians.

​

We are at war, we’ve been at war with this evil, destructive ideology espoused by both foreign and domestic enemies who are so self loathing and lack all common sense they have shamelessly continued to push their misinformation campaign since the 30s attempting to brainwash our people and Muslims in surrounding regions into abandoning our culture and faith to weaken our resolve, dissolve our glorious nation or prevent the rise of independent Muslim states.As the Quran states in Surah 5:51Truer words have never been spoken and thank Allah (swt) for the Muslim League that liberated our lands from the British Raj and for giving Jinnah the sense not to listen to Hindus like Ghandi and Nehru.Unfortunately, we have a self proclaimed “progressive” liberal menace that hates the very existence of Pakistan like Professor Hoodbhoy whose disinformation campaign was in full swing during a speech he gave at Adab Festival at the Karachi Arts Council this year:Our founding fathers like Allama Iqbal made it clear through the Allahabad Address:Years earlier liberals like PTM leader Mohsin Dawar were cheering on the murder of our civilians, violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial Integrity, through their tacit support of American drone strikes, but now pretend to champion the cause of our peoples terrorized by them in Khyber Pukthoonkwa:American atrocities in Pakistan becomes more apparent with the UN now openly confirming that in 2019 the US and puppet Afghan governments forces, with their far more sophisticated armaments including pin point accurate missiles, were responsible for the majority of civilian deaths in Afghanistan:From the PTM denouncing the Taliban, heroes of all Muslims and Afghanistan, as terrorists for fighting for an Afghanistan free of foreign occupation attempting to degrade their struggle as a mere extension of Pakistan’s ISI:Now this sick liberal menace except they lost and some cheer on peace with the hope it keeps their foreign installed puppets in power:Others admittedly not so much and once again use disinformation to destroy a hard earned peace:Note: ISIL claimed responsibility for the attack, the Taliban denied any responsibility and it never made sense to blame them and denounce the peace agreement when the Taliban themselves wanted “intra Afghan talks” meaning they made it a point to talk with all sides including Abdullah Abdullah not just Ghani and his puppet government.Our corrupt former self avowed liberal PM Nawaz Sharif whose office barred any negative news against India at the cost of our people on and our land of Kashmir for personal gain, wanted to give India MFN status at the continued cost of our economy and now hides himself in the UK after being given permission to leave by the PTI government on health grounds is just another example of this regressive, hateful anti Pakistan agenda being pushed by these deplorable people with no love for our nation.Irrespective of the fact that Secularism has brought nothing but misery to the people of the world particularly Muslims with some notable examples being:Irregardless of the facts these sick degenerates continue to push for it.Enough is enough!These people need to be stripped of our nationality and our government must not allow public spaces for their continued disinformation campaign. They cannot be loyal to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan so there is no need for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to accommodate them and their degeneracy.We must never allow the Sheikh Abdullahs who sided and worked with deplorable Hindus like Ghandi and Nehru turning both occupied Kashmir and India into the worlds largest open air prison for Muslims to do the same in Pakistan.