Liberals have crossed all limits

I have recently come across liberals + atheist apparently Pakistanis using such disgusting language against Quaid e Azam. I can't even write what I read here. First they target Iqbal, now Jinnah. These scums have no limits. Where are we going wrong here, what ate universities teaching ??

If they hate Pakistan so much I don't understand why they just don't leave...
 
i am proud liberal /secular and i respect our Qaid like my grand father he was greatest man in south asian recent history . . do not generalize community . by your logic we can label every mullah as conservative ? and start saying every conservative is raping children in madrasa and its crossed all limits .
 
i am proud liberal /secular and i respect our qaid like my grand father he was greatest man in south asian recent history . . do not generalize community . by you logic we can label every mullah as conservative ? and start saying every conservative is raping children in madrasa and its crossed limits .
Exactly...
 
i am proud liberal /secular and i respect our qaid like my grand father he was greatest man in south asian recent history . . do not generalize community . by you logic we can label every mullah as conservative ? and start saying every conservative is raping children in madrasa and its crossed limits .
Well said, I would add that liberalism wasn't the state policy that earned us a decade long suicide bombing era, and Pakistan's global image isn't in the dirt because it's seen as being "too liberal", etc.
 
I have recently come across liberals + atheist apparently Pakistanis using such disgusting language against Quaid e Azam. I can't even write what I read here. First they target Iqbal, now Jinnah. These scums have no limits. Where are we going wrong here, what ate universities teaching ??

If they hate Pakistan so much I don't understand why they just don't leave...

If they hate Pakistan so much I don't understand why they just don't leave...
Pakistani Taliban who are Deobandi Wahhabi, They call Kafir e Azam to Quaid e Azam,
Are they not mullah? Are they Liberal?
 
did anyone see Qaid e azam mullah ?. mullahs were against him and his idea unti last day but when a liberal qaid make a country mullah rush to it and captured it with poisonous extremist ideology and from 1948 till today pakistan is in hands of mullahs . or hasher dekh lo kya ho gya pakistan ka

qaid e zam was liberal leader himself . from his lifestyle he seems to me a liberal person

1640551583572.png


1640551620354.png


1640551642433.png


1640551702095.png


1640551596368.png



1640551760588.png
 
did anyone see Qaid e azam mullah ?. mullahs were against him and his idea unti last day but when a liberal qaid make a country mullah rush to it and captured it with poisonous extremist ideology and from 1948 till today pakistan is in hands of mullahs . or hasher dekh lo kya ho gya pakistan ka

qaid e zam was liberal leader himself . from his lifestyle he seems to me a liberal person

qaid e zam was liberal leader himself . from his lifestyle he seems to me a liberal person
The takeover began with Liaquat Ali's assassination as you can see why he was killed:

Liaquat Ali Khan is often accused of initiating the policy of Pakistan’s tilt towards the United States by preferring Washington DC over Moscow for his first state visit. He is also accused of rejecting the Soviet invitation. Historical evidence, however, suggests that it was Quaid-i-Azam who had decided that Pakistan would join the American — rather than Russian — block. He had made up his mind even before partition.

Takeover was complete in 1956 when Pakistan changed from a republic to an Islamic republic.
 
ye to madrassy ke molviyoon ka naara hai bhai .

:lol: :lol: :lol:

View attachment 803661
Imran Khan said:
Clutch said:
and what it have to do with pakistan or pakistani liberals ? bill gates hum paksitani liberals ka sala lagta hai ?
 
I have recently come across liberals + atheist apparently Pakistanis using such disgusting language against Quaid e Azam. I can't even write what I read here. First they target Iqbal, now Jinnah. These scums have no limits. Where are we going wrong here, what ate universities teaching ??

If they hate Pakistan so much I don't understand why they just don't leave...

If they hate Pakistan so much I don't understand why they just don't leave...
aid bro aid, the funds from west and usa are going direct into teachers and professors account of libatard universities. brain game is going strong at these universities.
 
