Liberals have crossed all limits

Bill Gates' ties with Jeffrey Epstein 'strengthened AFTER the pedophile was released from prison in 2011' - and he told Gates Foundation employees that his crimes were 'no worse than stealing a bagel'















Microsoft co-founder began relationship with convicted pedophile in 2011, according to The New York Times

Gates was introduced to Epstein through the science adviser of his foundation, Boris Nikolic

Nikolic struck up a friendship with Epstein, whom he had met through Melanie Walker

Walker met Epstein after she graduated from college in 1992 and was hired as his science adviser before she joined the Gates Foundation years later

Gates first met Epstein face to face at the pedophile's New York City townhouse, according to the Times

The two men discussed a joint charitable venture that included JPMorgan, but it never got off the ground

Gates and Epstein met several times, including one instance in which Gates flew on Epstein's private jet, the 'Lolita Express'

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com 21:33 EST 12 Oct 2019 , updated 00:51 EST 13 Oct 2019