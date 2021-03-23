Liberals have crossed all limits

Bill Gates' ties with Jeffrey Epstein 'strengthened AFTER the pedophile was released from prison in 2011' - and he told Gates Foundation employees that his crimes were 'no worse than stealing a bagel'
By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com 21:33 EST 12 Oct 2019 , updated 00:51 EST 13 Oct 2019
- Microsoft co-founder began relationship with convicted pedophile in 2011, according to The New York Times
- Gates was introduced to Epstein through the science adviser of his foundation, Boris Nikolic
- Nikolic struck up a friendship with Epstein, whom he had met through Melanie Walker
- Walker met Epstein after she graduated from college in 1992 and was hired as his science adviser before she joined the Gates Foundation years later
- Gates first met Epstein face to face at the pedophile's New York City townhouse, according to the Times
- The two men discussed a joint charitable venture that included JPMorgan, but it never got off the ground
- Gates and Epstein met several times, including one instance in which Gates flew on Epstein's private jet, the 'Lolita Express'
Bill Gates befriended Jeffrey Epstein after the pedophile - who hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August - was convicted of sex crimes, according to a report.