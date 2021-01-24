Liaqatabad (Karachi) pays more taxes than entire city of Lahore combined

One area of Karachi (Lalu Khait/Liaqabad) pays more tax than entire city of Lahore combined
Do they give out breakdown of Indian tax collection.
Lahore is residential city.
Unfortunately this tax is going now in Sindh governments pocket while nothing being returned for the development of the city.So much Bhatta was earlier collected by the MQM that these Lalu Khet traders become adept in paying...now in the form of Tax...
Good development.
Should be from FBR not a tv channel
And for paying all those taxes Karachiites are forced to live under rule of these guys:
Matlab BC muh dekho in k. These guys are ruling the most tax paying city of Pakistan
No, not at all. The GDP contribution of !!!Lahori sons of the soil enjoying on Indian agent Karachiites blood, sweat and toil.
Wo din gaye Jub Khalil Khan Fakhta Uraya Kartay thay.jam the ports of this country....
Can anyone explain how much is that tax collected from Liaqat abad?
Bullshit. The government had collected Rs209bn from Karachi alone followed by Rs 204 billion from Islamabad and Rs 180 billion from Lahore in the financial year ending June 30, 2018.
ExactlyWith full blessings of the "establishment". It must be said.
No, not at all. The GDP contribution of !!!
Sindh including Karachi is only 20%
Punjab including Lahore is more than 60%.
Whatever tax is collected from Karachi is returned back to Sindh as per NFC and the 18th amendment.