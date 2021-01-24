What's new

Liaqatabad (Karachi) pays more taxes than entire city of Lahore combined

Falcon26

Falcon26

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
2,003
4
5,322
Country
United States
Location
United States
Make Karachi an autonomous region and the majority of Pakistan’s problems will be resolved. Pakistan has intentionally undermined its economic engine in order to massage the ego of the Bhuttos. This is a price Pakistan can no longer pay.
 
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
1,115
0
818
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Allah ka wasta ha Karachi or iss shahar ka logon ke jan chor do ya shahar PAKISTAN ka lya boht kuch kr sakta ha khudara issa jeena do or iss ppp sa jan chura do...
 
Waqas

Waqas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2015
1,428
1
2,031
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
N.Siddiqui said:
So much Bhatta was earlier collected by the MQM that these Lalu Khet traders become adept in paying...now in the form of Tax... :-)

Good development.
Click to expand...
Unfortunately this tax is going now in Sindh governments pocket while nothing being returned for the development of the city.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,448
9
15,923
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nature says: Injustice can't continue.

Karachi should/will produce such men who will change course on their own....

Hard times teach.

Hoping my people get united and jam the ports of this country....

Too much nicety is taken for granted always.

They FEAR us.
 
S

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,438
14
12,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Syed1. said:
Lahori sons of the soil enjoying on Indian agent Karachiites blood, sweat and toil.
Click to expand...
No, not at all. The GDP contribution of !!!
Sindh including Karachi is only 20%
Punjab including Lahore is more than 60%.
Whatever tax is collected from Karachi is returned back to Sindh as per NFC and the 18th amendment.
PaklovesTurkiye said:
jam the ports of this country....
Click to expand...
Wo din gaye Jub Khalil Khan Fakhta Uraya Kartay thay.
:rofl::rofl::rofl:
W.11 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1353080408615870464

One area of Karachi (Lalu Khait/Liaqabad) pays more tax than entire city of Lahore combined

regards
Click to expand...
Can anyone explain how much is that tax collected from Liaqat abad?:coffee:
 
Last edited:
S

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,438
14
12,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

Attachments

Syed1.

Syed1.

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2016
5,944
-1
11,143
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shahzaz ud din said:
No, not at all. The GDP contribution of !!!
Sindh including Karachi is only 20%
Punjab including Lahore is more than 60%.
Whatever tax is collected from Karachi is returned back to Sindh as per NFC and the 18th amendment.
Click to expand...


What are you talking about. Bring proof don't run mouth without reason.

As per this ABD report, just the city of Karachi is responsible for 25% of the GDP of the country.

 
Last edited by a moderator:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom