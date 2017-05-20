Li Auto may make mobile charging vehicle

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto changed its business registration information on February 6, adding the manufacture of new energy mobile charging vehicles to its business scope, according to data provider Tianyancha.Li Auto's previous scope of business did not include the manufacture of new energy mobile charging vehicles, and this update may mean that it will also follow the example of its local counterpart NIO in launching such vehicles in order to replenish energy for its customers.NIO has been offering charging services to its owners via mobile charging vehicles since 2018, and on January 30, 2019, the company announced that the service would be available to owners of other brands, starting at RMB 380 yuan ($59) for a single service.In addition to the manufacture of new energy mobile charging vehicles, Li Auto's business scope also includes the manufacture of new energy intelligent vehicles and modified vehicles; the manufacture of new energy intelligent vehicle powertrain systems, key components, and accessories; and the manufacture of intelligent vehicle equipment.and its legal representative and largest shareholder is Li Xiang, with a shareholding of 90.27%.(Source: NIO)