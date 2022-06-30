What's new

LHC verdict on CM Punjab election

S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,698
-2
1,388
Country
India
Location
India
@Areesh

Areeshbhai,

Why is the JuDiciary which we know is hand in glove with the Establishment ruling against the Imported govt? Is the Neutral Umpire trying to keep both the leading political outfits PTI and PMLN off balance?

Regards
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
41,566
1
89,052
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SoulSpokesman said:
@Areesh

Areeshbhai,

Why is the JuDiciary which we know is hand in glove with the Establishment ruling against the Imported govt? Is the Neutral Umpire trying to keep both the leading political outfits PTI and PMLN off balance?

Regards
Click to expand...

This can be a case of bad cop good cop

Recently imported government allies have also started bashing it openly too
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
589
-2
1,603
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SoulSpokesman said:
@Areesh

Areeshbhai,

Why is the JuDiciary which we know is hand in glove with the Establishment ruling against the Imported govt? Is the Neutral Umpire trying to keep both the leading political outfits PTI and PMLN off balance?

Regards
Click to expand...
Lol it took LHC 2 months for this simple decision
And It was the most important matter of the country

Meanwhile hamza was giving the illegal order to bureaucracy for 2 months

Buzdar back again

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542435666851774467
 
S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,698
-2
1,388
Country
India
Location
India
@Areesh

Areeshbhai,

Recently imported government allies have also started bashing it openly too

Not surprised. Little love lost between the various parties in PDM. Very tenuous alliance.

Regards
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Hamza's election as Punjab CM: LHC wonders if SC's 63-A ruling could apply in 'present circumstances'
Replies
1
Views
130
SEOminati
SEOminati
Norwegian
Breaking: LHC issues notices to Hamza, others on petitions challenging his election as CM
Replies
3
Views
175
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Norwegian
LHC directs NA speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect Hamza
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Atta Tarar claims to have numbers for winning Punjab CM election again
Replies
14
Views
109
Mahmood-ur-Rehman
M
Norwegian
Hamza says SC opinion on Article 63-A does not apply to his election as CM
2 3
Replies
36
Views
876
fna
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom