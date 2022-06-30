LHC verdict on CM Punjab election

Acetic Acid
FULL MEMBER
- May 10, 2021
- 589
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
@Areesh
Areeshbhai,
Why is the JuDiciary which we know is hand in glove with the Establishment ruling against the Imported govt? Is the Neutral Umpire trying to keep both the leading political outfits PTI and PMLN off balance?
Regards
Lol it took LHC 2 months for this simple decision@Areesh
Areeshbhai,
Why is the JuDiciary which we know is hand in glove with the Establishment ruling against the Imported govt? Is the Neutral Umpire trying to keep both the leading political outfits PTI and PMLN off balance?
Regards
PTI have not been given 5 seats yetWell decision is still pro PMLN...hamza has 3 votes lead so will be selected again
Well decision is still pro PMLN...hamza has 3 votes lead so will be selected again