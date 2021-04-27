Norwegian said: LHC summons DHA Lahore’s administrator

The province's top judge was hearing a case wherein some petitioners claimed the DHA had occupied their land approximately 300 to 400 kanal which they had obtained on lease from Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

While the counsel representing DHA argued that the Supreme Court, in Sup Muto proceedings, had decided the matter in 2018 and the land was still in DHA's possession so how ETPB could award it on lease.

"I directing to my registrar to write a letter to Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and disclose what the armed forces are doing here", the CJ Khan remarked.

Where the Supreme Court had mentioned in its judgment that the DHA will continue its possession without getting tendered the land through "Intiqal"? the judge further asked.

During the proceedings, the judge asked DHA’s counsel regarding the administrator and directed to call him here for an appearance.

The DHA’s counsel inquired that when the administrator had to appear as he had to reach the court from a long distance.

“The court is not bound of anyone,” the CJ observed. “Call him right now and ask him to appear here while removing his ranks, belt and cap. If criminality established on his part he will be sent to jail.”

The CJ Khan also directed Lahore's Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to appear before the court so he could pass him directions to register a case against the responsible.

Hiraa said: Is the judge on drugs or what? Click to expand...

Everybody in Pakistan know that large number of judges are trying their best to create collusion with Security establishment . But SE is avoiding it from many years due to economic situation in Pakistan . These are the judges who let go terrorists , criminals and check their language against institutions of NAB , FIA and some others .