LHC summons DHA Lahore’s administrator

LHC summons DHA Lahore’s administrator | The Express Tribune Directs Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti to appear without his rank, belt and cap

Directs Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti to appear without his rank, belt and cap Rana Yasif | April 28, 2021 Lahore High Court's (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan summoned the city's Administrator Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti till Wednesday (today) afternoon with direction to appear before the court without his ranks, belt and cap.The province's top judge was hearing a case wherein some petitioners claimed the DHA had occupied their land approximately 300 to 400 kanal which they had obtained on lease from Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).While the counsel representing DHA argued that the Supreme Court, in Sup Muto proceedings, had decided the matter in 2018 and the land was still in DHA's possession so how ETPB could award it on lease.Where the Supreme Court had mentioned in its judgment that the DHA will continue its possession without getting tendered the land through "Intiqal"? the judge further asked.During the proceedings, the judge asked DHA’s counsel regarding the administrator and directed to call him here for an appearance.The DHA’s counsel inquired that when the administrator had to appear as he had to reach the court from a long distance.The CJ Khan also directed Lahore's Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to appear before the court so he could pass him directions to register a case against the responsible.