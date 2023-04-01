What's new

LHC stops transfer of land to army for corporate farming

Dalit

Dalit

LAHORE: The high court on Friday stopped the handover of 45,267 acres of land on a lease to the Pakistan Army for the purposes of corporate farming.

The Punjab caretaker government recently agreed to hand over the land in question to the army in three districts — Bhakkar, Khushab and Sahiwal — on a 20-year lease (with the possibility to extend it for another 10 years).

The Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan (Pilap), a not-for-profit legal organisation, moved the LHC against the agreement and the subsequent notification issued by the caretaker government.

They argued that the notification was illegal as the caretaker government of a province had no power under the Constitution to take such a decision.

Giving away state land an ‘impermissible’ act under election law, argues lawyer
On Friday, Justice Abid Hussain Chattha took up Pilap’s petition, filed through advocates Ahmad Rafay Alam and Fahad Malik.

The counsel contended that the Punjab Colonies Department issued a notification on Feb 20 for handing over the land under Section 10 of the Colonisation of Government Lands (Punjab), Act 1912.

The scope of the caretaker government, they said, was limited to performing day-to-day functions and it had no power to make policy decisions of permanent nature.

Advocate Malik pointed out that giving state land for 30 years was a decision of a permanent nature, which could not have been taken by the caretaker government.

He said the exercise of powers under Section 10 of the Colonisation Act did not fall under the category of permissible actions by a caretaker government under the Elections Act, 2017. In fact, it directly fell under the category of impermissible activities under Section 230 of the Act.

He said the purported handing over of the land was also in violation of the Doctrine of Public Trust, which stated the government was responsible for protecting certain natural resources and cannot give them away to private citizens arbitrarily.

The counsel said the superior courts have recognised the state’s obligation to act as trustees over these natural resources under the doctrine. It binds the government to protect natural resources and consume them in a manner beneficial to all citizens and not just corporate or commercial interests.

The counsel argued there was no provision in the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 empowering the entity to undertake any activity beyond its scope for welfare unless the federal government expressly granted permission to do so.

The army neither has the jurisdiction to directly or indirectly engage in business ventures outside its scope nor can it claim any state land for corporate agriculture farming. After hearing the arguments, Justice Chattha passed an order to not hand over the land for corporate farming and issued notices to the respondents for submission of reports by May 9.

LHC stops transfer of land to army for corporate farming

Giving away state land an ‘impermissible’ act under election law, argues lawyer.
Daylight robbery. You bring me to power and I reward you handsomely. Even worse, corporate army has developed an insatiable lust for materialistic purposes.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

The greed and lust for more land, the appetite is unending for the property developers, a.k.a Pak military.

This is not the prerogative of the Army to go into corporate farming or any business, other than what is assigned to them as per the constitution, they are doing everything other than what is their duty.

Army need to stop being the Real Estate developers.
 
Dalit

Dalit

N.Siddiqui said:
The greed and lust for more land, the appetite is unending for the property developers, a.k.a Pak military.

This is not the prerogative of the Army to go into corporate farming or any business, other than what is assigned to them as per the constitution, they are doing everything other than what is their duty.

Army need to stop being the Real Estate developers.
The problem is they won't stop. They have demonstrated this on many occassions.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

They will convert it into farm houses just as they did with Chak Shahzad Rawalpindi/Isb, given for farming and agri purpose, converted the plots into huge farm houses worth crores and sold it or given to Generals, civilians.
 
Dalit

Dalit

N.Siddiqui said:
They will convert it into farm houses just as they did with Chak Shahzad Rawalpindi/Isb, given for farming and agri purpose, converted the plots into huge farm houses worth crores and sold it or given to Generals.
Generals and their fetish for farmhouses. Does this by any chance have some history?
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Dalit said:
The problem is they won't stop. They have demonstrated this on many occassions.
They won't stop it, it's open season for them, have to be stopped by judiciary like this case or an act of parliament by legislations and amendments in army act, giving them absolute powers and privileges, at the cost of awam.

Dalit said:
Generals and their fetish for farmhouses. Does this by any chance have some history?
Bedian road, just at the outskirts of Lahore south east is their new destination for huge plots with farm houses, check it on Google earth/maps.

Yes the Generals and Waderas have similiar psyche, and the nexus is there, the reason Zardari and other PPP waderas are in good books or Army Generals.

Zardari brokered deals with Army and Waderas when some of them resisted the transfer of land in their possesion. The DHA city near Karachi is a case in point.
 

