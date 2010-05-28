What's new

LHC says entire cabinet should apologise over Lahore CCPO's victim-blaming remarks

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
49,290
52
74,101
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
LHC says entire cabinet should apologise over Lahore CCPO's victim-blaming remarks








LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday slammed the victim-blaming remarks made by Lahore's Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Umar Sheikh saying that the entire cabinet should apologise for the comments.

In a hearing over a petition to initiate a judicial inquiry over the Lahore motorway gang-rape case, LHC chief justice said the government may do so if it wishes and that it is legally possible.

"Read the law and let me know as well under what clause shall the court issue such an order," Justice Khan said. "Don't file petitions just to get them in the news."
The government-appointed lawyer told the court a first information report (FIR) had already been registered and an investigation underway.

To which, the judge responded angrily, asking: "What kind of investigation is this where the CCPO is saying the victim is wrong? A lot of ministers issued distasteful statements," he added, wondering if it was "an investigation or a drama".

Justice Khan slammed the government, as well as Punjab's top brass, saying the "advisors and law ministers are going for photo ops whenever they get a chance".
"Is the law minister some investigation officer that he goes [to press conferences] so that his pictures are taken," he asked. "Later, they post those pictures on social media to show they're 'working'."

The judge sought the relevant committee's notification pertaining to the investigation of the Lahore motorway gang-rape case, as well as the latest report on the incident. He also summoned CCPO Sheikh.
"What action has been taken on the CCPO's comments," he asked, to which the government's lawyer said the matter was "being investigated".
"Are you saying the CCPO's comments are being investigated," the judge asked, to which the lawyer responded: "No, the entire matter."
"There should have been strict action to reassure this nation's daughters," Justice Khan said, adding that everyone involved should be called to the court.
"We'll look into the matter then."


One of the two suspects arrested

The key suspect in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case, Abid Ali, continues to remain at large, with police teams conducting raids at different locations to search for and arrest him.

Meanwhile, Waqarul Hassan, the other suspect the government of Punjab had identified in the case, surrendered himself Sunday at Lahore's Model Town police station, claiming his brother-in-law was using his mobile phone that wrongly implicated him in the crime.

He also denied involvement in the horrendous crime that has sent shock waves across Pakistan and sparked countrywide protests.
Police said Monday further investigations had suggested that Waqar may indeed not have been involved, adding that a final decision on the matter would be taken after they receive the suspect's DNA report.

Police also dispatched teams to Bahawalnagar and Sheikhupura for the arrest of Shafqat, a name Waqar had claimed that the prime suspect, Abid, used to commit crimes with.


Gang-rape on Lahore motorway

Two robbers had allegedly gang-raped a woman Wednesday night in the presence of her children as her car reportedly broke down on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway in an area in the Gujjarpura police station's jurisdiction.

The woman, along with her two children, was driving to Gujranwala when she was forced to stop at the Gujjarpura section of the motorway after running out of fuel around 1:30am.

While she immediately called a relative for help, she also dialled the Motorway Police helpline 130, from which she reportedly received no response.

In the meantime, two robbers approached the car, broke the window, and took the woman and her children to nearby bushes where they allegedly raped her in front of the children.

They also allegedly fled with her purse that had Rs100,000 worth of cash, a bracelet, car registration papers, and three ATM cards.



www.thenews.com.pk

LHC says entire cabinet should apologise over Lahore CCPO's victim-blaming remarks

LHC's Justice Qasim Khan slams advisors and law ministers for going for photo ops whenever they get chance
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 2, 2011
18,896
30
36,478
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What about jokers running judiciary which is mother of all evils, the day they start dispensing timely justice, crimes will be reduced automatically and corrupts and crooks will not progress to top positions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ghazi52 LHC took out Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL, says cabinet Pakistani Siasat 1
Alternatiiv Aurat March 2020: LHC Chief Justice says cannot ban freedom of expression Social & Current Events 32
Devil Soul Zainab case: Convict Imran Ali appeals to LHC to overturn death penalty, says he's 'not guilty' Social & Current Events 24
ManuZ Illegal: Indian films smuggled into Pakistan cannot be screened, says LHC Members Club 40
fawwaxs Nuclear scientist Qadeer Khan a free citizen, says LHC Social & Current Events 11
ghazi52 Featured LHC restrains CAA DG from licence cancellation Insaf - Justice 1
Morpheus LHC issues dismissal notification of judge Arshad Malik Insaf - Justice 1
ghazi52 LHC seeks explanation from DC, AC over use of magisterial powers Insaf - Justice 0
ghazi52 It looks govt being run by non-elected persons: LHC Insaf - Justice 0
Morpheus Shehbaz Sharif appears in LHC after covid recovery, gets bail extension Insaf - Justice 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top