They’ve been a news channel for years, sure they’ve given the reason as to having incorrect license, I read that in Dawn already but I’m not buying it. Why now? And especially since they’ve been receiving PEMRA notices for a long time, all this is designed to stifle the speech of undesirables.



Taking them off the air starved them of funds, constant notices and legal fees bleed them further. If tomorrow this channel kicks Najam Sethi and quits being overly critical of the government, license and whatever other tactic they may come up with next will all end.

