  • Friday, August 7, 2020

LHC issues dismissal notification of judge Arshad Malik

    LHC issues dismissal notification of judge Arshad Malik

    Abid Khan On Aug 6, 2020 Last updated Aug 6, 2020

    LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued a dismissal notification of former accountability judge Muhammad Arshad Malik, the central character of     the video leak controversy, ARY News reported.

    According to the notification, all the allegations against Arshad Malik were found true during the investigations. After completing its probe, the investigation committee recommended the court to dismiss the judge from service.

    He was given an ample opportunity to defend himself but he failed, said the notification. Hence, Arshad Malik has been dismissed from service.

    Earlier on July 3, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had sacked former Islamabad accountability court judge Arshad Malik, who had handed the verdict against former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Still Mills case.

    According to sources, a seven-member administrative committee headed by the chief justice had taken the decision upon completion of an investigation into the video scandal.

    Last year in July, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had removed judge Arshad Malik from his post and surrender his services back to the LHC. A spokesperson for the law ministry had said the decision of the judge’s removal was in light of the ongoing ‘video leak’ controversy.

    The chief justice of the IHC, in a letter, had requested the Ministry of Law to remove Judge Arshad Malik till a decision on the controversy was revealed.

    https://arynews.tv/en/lhc-notification-judge-arshad-malik/
    If the judge is corrupt, so are all his judgements.

    Nawaz Sharif should sue Panama for Panama papers.
     
