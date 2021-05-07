What's new

LHC allows Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment | GNN | 07 MAY 2021

lol If You read the comments they're quite funny, someone called them 'rekal' courts, seems vast majority of Pakistanis have synchronized views on them: a wh0re house.
 
Lahore highcourt is actually laundry court working on the orders of establishment.
 
Once again, the LHC proves its in the pocket of PMLN.

He's not coming back.
Forgive my ignorance, but can't the President being the executive in all play 'tennis' with these judicial mafia i.e. reject the decision by asking the court to guarantee his return, else face repercussion or flat out reject it.. if I recall correctly after Nawaz escaped the Chief justice pinned the blame on the Gov, Saying they [GOP] let him go by taking his name off the blacklist, surely these pr1cks cant have their cake and eat it too..

An empty house is better than a bad tenant....

Looks like the Pak State wants to get rid of the proxy traitors under CIA/MOSAD/RAW etc. without causing much mayhem at the Black Capitals for they're already retreating from many fronts, and if not losing outright in some critical ones: Afganistam, Black Sea, Libya, Northern Irak etc....
 
Forgive my ignorance, but can't the President being the executive in all play 'tennis' with these judicial mafia i.e. reject the decision by asking the court to guarantee his return, else face repercussion or flat out reject it.. if I recall correctly after Nawaz escaped the Chief justice pinned the blame on the Gov, Saying they [GOP] let him go by taking his name off the blacklist, surely these pr1cks cant have their cake and eat it too..

CC7390E1-0E2E-41CF-8441-097805A0C5B8.jpeg
A544BFD1-5F4E-43FA-B034-F5B66C019492.jpeg
996F1F85-F554-4417-9089-2CDBEDDB6B61.jpeg
 
