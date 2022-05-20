LHC allows Punjab AG to continue working​

,.,.,.,
News Desk
May 20, 2022
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Awais to continue working as the government’s top law officer and asked the provincial government to submit in writing that it would not stop him from working.
The order of the LHC came days after the Punjab government asked the advocate general to stop representing it in the courts. It had asked the additional advocate general to take over the additional responsibilities of the AG.
The AG, however, had refused to comply with the order. The law officer had said he would step down from the post only after the removal of the Punjab governor.
During the hearing today, LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti said the government could ask the AG not to represent it in certain cases but it could not stop him from working as the advocate general.
AG Awais appeared before the larger bench on Thursday to assist the court as the court had summoned him, he added. The judge asked the government to “strengthen the system and let it work as it could also face a similar situation”.
Additional Advocate General Jawad Yaqoob represented the government in the case and said he did admit that Awais was the advocate general. The court adjourned the case while seeking a response from the chief secretary.
Earlier this month, the government had told the advocate general to stop appearing before the courts earlier but he continued attending hearings. Eventually, the government sent a letter to the AG on May 17 asking him to stop working.
“You are directed not to appear in any court on behalf of the provincial government," the letter had read.
It may be noted that a summary seeking the removal of AG Awais had already been forwarded to the Punjab governor by CM Hamza Shehbaz.
LHC allows Punjab AG to continue workingPunjab govt had asked Ahmed Awais to stop representing govt in courts
News Desk
May 20, 2022
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Awais to continue working as the government’s top law officer and asked the provincial government to submit in writing that it would not stop him from working.
The order of the LHC came days after the Punjab government asked the advocate general to stop representing it in the courts. It had asked the additional advocate general to take over the additional responsibilities of the AG.
The AG, however, had refused to comply with the order. The law officer had said he would step down from the post only after the removal of the Punjab governor.
During the hearing today, LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti said the government could ask the AG not to represent it in certain cases but it could not stop him from working as the advocate general.
AG Awais appeared before the larger bench on Thursday to assist the court as the court had summoned him, he added. The judge asked the government to “strengthen the system and let it work as it could also face a similar situation”.
Additional Advocate General Jawad Yaqoob represented the government in the case and said he did admit that Awais was the advocate general. The court adjourned the case while seeking a response from the chief secretary.
Earlier this month, the government had told the advocate general to stop appearing before the courts earlier but he continued attending hearings. Eventually, the government sent a letter to the AG on May 17 asking him to stop working.
“You are directed not to appear in any court on behalf of the provincial government," the letter had read.
It may be noted that a summary seeking the removal of AG Awais had already been forwarded to the Punjab governor by CM Hamza Shehbaz.
LHC allows Punjab AG to continue working | The Express Tribune
Punjab govt had asked Ahmed Awais to stop representing govt in courts
tribune.com.pk