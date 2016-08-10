What's new

LG’s Vietnamese Smartphone Production Line to Make Home Appliances

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,390
0
17,454
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
ABA4AFE5-9ED4-49A0-A1DC-34012F26A1F8.jpeg

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. shows the company’s plant in Haipong, Vietnam.

SEOUL, April 20 (Korea Bizwire) — South Korean tech giant LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it plans to produce home appliances from its smartphone manufacturing line in northern Vietnam, as the company earlier decided to fully withdraw from the mobile business.

Under the plan, the company will complete the transformation within this year while reallocating affected workers, LG Electronics said in a statement.

“Exiting smartphone production here is part of LG’s plan to restructure our core product portfolio,” said Jung Hai-jin, president of LG Electronics’ Vietnamese arm.

LG launched the production line in Haiphong in 2015. The plant has been producing home appliances, smartphones and in-vehicle infotainment components.

The Haiphong plant currently employs more than 16,000 workers.

The company also hinted that it will make additional investment in the plant in the near future.

The South Korean tech firm’s mobile business has been in the red since the second quarter of 2015. Its accumulated operating losses reached 5 trillion won (US$4.4 billion) last year.

Last month, the tech giant said it would ditch its smartphone business.

LG, meanwhile, is also currently in talks with a workers’ union of its smartphone production line in Brazil.
koreabizwire.com

LG's Vietnamese Smartphone Production Line to Make Home Appliances - Be Korea-savvy

SEOUL, April 20 (Korea Bizwire) — South Korean tech giant LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it plans to produce home appliances from …
koreabizwire.com
Smart decision by LG
:tup:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
S. Korean electronics firms rush to open plants in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
558
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom