LGBT People Fleeing Harassment in Iran Find Life No Easier in Turkey
For hundreds of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Iranians who fled their homeland because of persecution for who they are, moving to Turkey was not a significant improvement. Sexual and gender minorities say constant harassment and discrimination experienced in the host nation is forcing...
www.voanews.com
Most dangerous places for gays: West Bank, Gaza, Iran, UAE and Yemen
The world’s most dangerous country for the LGBTQ community is Nigeria and the safest country is Canada, according to the study.
www.jpost.com
The travel blog Asher and Lyric published an updated 2021 list in March of the most dangerous countries for LGBTQ travelers, including countries and disputed territory within the Middle East.
“After 250+ hours of research, we’ve reviewed all countries’ individual laws and gathered data from a variety of trusted international sources to create the definitive ‘LGBTQ+ Travel Safety Index’ that will help you find the safest (and least safe) countries for your next trip abroad,” wrote the journalists Lyric and Asher Fergusson, who oversee the travel safety blog.
The world’s most dangerous country for the LGBTQ community is Nigeria while the safest country is Canada, according to the study.
Within the top 20 most dangerous nations across the globe, Saudi Arabia ranked second among Middle East and North African nations, followed by Oman (5), Qatar (8), UAE (9), Yemen (10), Sudan (13), West Bank and Gaza (14), Iran (15), Morocco (18), Egypt (19), and Algeria (20).
“As of now, 28 countries have marriage equality, and 16 countries provide civil unions or partnerships," Asher and Lyric wrote. "Two countries – Bulgaria and Israel – do not allow marriage equality for their citizens but formally recognize marriages overseas.”
Israel does not criminalize same-sex relations in contrast to nearly all countries in the Middle East and North Africa regions.
Qatar’s Islamic regime, which imposes the death penalty on gays, is slated to host the FIFA World Cup football competition in 2022. Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran also execute gays and lesbians.