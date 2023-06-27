What's new

LG Innotek to spend $1 bn to double Vietnam output capacity

Camera modules for a smartphone (Courtesy of LG Innotek)
Camera modules for a smartphone (Courtesy of LG Innotek)


South Korea’s LG Innotek Co., a major camera module supplier for Apple iPhones, is set to invest $1 billion in Vietnam to more than double its production capacity in the Southeast Asian country.

LG Innotek said on Monday it plans to spend the money from July of this year to December 2025 to build a new camera module factory at its production complex in Hai Phong, a key industrial city in northeastern Vietnam. The company is scheduled to complete the construction of the plant in the second half of 2024 with a target of launching commercial operations in 2025.

The city government is poised to install substations for the new factory and offer tax breaks.

