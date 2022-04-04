What's new

5 Months ago I bought a car after my first Accord 2014 was hit by deer and got totaled, it was a Infiniti Q50 Hybrid 2015 which is pretty nice, I like it and it runs great and very good on gas because of it been Hybrid, but since I hit another deer some 2 months ago, I was thinking of changing the car and I came across Lexus IS200t 2017, I am fan of Lexus and it was my first choice but because of no credit I couldn't get it, but now I can get one after trading my car, I was wondering if anyone here have own a Lexus ? and if anyone can give me some personal suggestions regarding Lexus, I did some research online and it seems like a nice car with some great features, so far the only Con that bother me is its Mileage which is around 21 MPG for city and around 30 MPG for highway, my Infiniti give me around 34 MPG overall which is pretty good given the fact the Gas prices is high right now, do you think Lexus would be a good trade ?

