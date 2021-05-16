What's new

Levy on cigarettes in next budget, says Dr Sultan

313ghazi

ISLAMABAD:
The government is all set to implement a health levy on cigarettes from the coming fiscal year to discourage smoking, boost revenues and reduce the number of non-communicable diseases caused by the use of tobacco like cancer, diabetes and stroke.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, said that his ministry was working to incorporate the health levy bill on cigarettes into the upcoming Finance Bill to implement it across the country.

He said the health levy on cigarettes should have been implemented from the previous fiscal year after the federal cabinet approved the health levy in June 2019, but this could not happen owing to a number of reasons and administrative shortcomings. The federal cabinet approval is yet to be implemented.

"This delay in implementation of the health levy is causing a loss of around Rs38 billion annually to the national exchequer because of the lower tax collection."

The special assistant has vowed not to accept pressure from any influential industry to further delay the imposition of the levy, adding that the levy would help collect additional billions of rupees in taxes that would go a long way towards improving the health infrastructure of the country.

SAPM says delay in tax implementation causing loss of Rs38 billion annually
Death Professor

Yes, finally. Put heavy tax on all non essentials. Also legalize alcohol and put 3000% tax on it. Idher dekha honga haraam khorro ko, who support alcohol consumption in Pakistan, they get their drink through various means but they get it without any hurdle, cheaply. So why not make it heavily taxed, they wanna enjoy haraam, they should pay the cost then.

And stop with the indirect taxes on essential items. Ty, very much.
 
Syed1.

Death Professor said:
Yes, finally. Put heavy tax on all non essentials. Also legalize alcohol and put 3000% tax on it. Idher dekha honga haraam khorro ko, who support alcohol consumption in Pakistan, they get their drink through various means but they get it without any hurdle, cheaply. So why not make it heavily taxed, they wanna enjoy haraam, they should pay the cost then.

And stop with the indirect taxes on essential items. Ty, very much.
I agree with you but no government in Pakistan has the balls to legalize alcohol. The mullahs will be out in protest burning everything in their way.
 
