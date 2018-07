My Dear Pakistani’s & Aspirant of CommissionReason of stopping my ongoing study process is my personal investigation with my tacit tricks.As you know I have shared my view and result in commission one year before & I told you that CM Punjab made Recommendations regarding posts.Now listen carefully the complete reality.Once I was not recommended I did try again. But I get solid proofs when I attempt Parole& Lecturer papers. When the results showing fewer marks in PPSC I told to my relative in Law Enforcement about the situation & investigate the whole scenario. He called one person I will not like to disclose on security bases. An officer from commission does confession about their secret crime they have done with me & with Pakistani’s.He told me anywhere in Pakistan commission or other institutions which are responsible to recruiting official’s for gov are doing cooperate crime with the support of politicians, army. He told me that he set my marks and eliminate my merit because there are high recommendations for candidates. So hence I knew my class fellow also given interview & before the result were announced I told him they will kick you out. His FB link is available at the end of this page. You can ask from him about story of his lecturer.So how can you become an officer?1- You must pay 10 lac or above as per post secretly & promise for doing slavery for politicians.2- If you think you can do CSS without bribe & accepting slavery than Dear you are dreaming.3- IF you accept this you would always doing the works they want even doing injustice with innocents.4- All AC/ DC & other officers are their slaves, so they never deviate from their Calls.5- At the end you would be selecting after a simple paper, because if they would be challenged in court they will made a better paper with the support of candidate. So never think that CJ will give you any support.6- Army, Intelligence also knew it but they are standing with this deal.7- So never think for Merit & don’t live in the condition of hope.8- If you would accept this than they will give you 50 to 60 thousands per months. LOL9- Don’t look at their Beard & prays.10- If someone deviating from this rule then you have examples of SSP Quetta, AC/ DC who have committing suicide. But actually they did not suicide because its murder. Like them numerous officials were killed. ( I am with their families ). Do you think AC/ DC, SSP, AIG Islamabad do suicide, No dear its murder. A secret work done by criminals for the sake of their illegal work & it preservation.11- Sorry you can’t have proofs to prove it.12- So I cannot accept slavery therefore I left my studies.13- If you think that this system will be changed by any amendment or political change then sorry for that you cannot change it.14- If you join service then you must provide monthly to the seniors or doing work for them. So it’s a worse condition in slavery if you are on merit then you have need to join their gang as a slave & always work for them.You can post your queries I will reply.Note: Recruitment process were revealed by senior officer in commission & do not told to army because they can’t help you out.Now If Any Special Person From ISI wanna discuss it with me just message me then i give him contact # if required.Not less then Lt Gen.So this is our security & what they are doing with loyal person's with handling them from their seeds.Candidate I told about his result in advance regarding lecturer Sociology.