Since 5th August I am hearing from all sorts of people that India is going to do a false flag and than attack Pakistan.. or there will be a genuine terrorist attack and than india would respond and because of which Pakistan will get the opportunity to unleash.. and by this way Pakistan will get away from being the aggressor and get away from international pressure.. but my point is that why don’t we stage a fake surgical strike drama by Indians.. a Balakot like surgical strike where some trees got damaged and by making this base do swift and quick strike in IOK and punish Indians.. Indians will be surprised by this.. And This will force international community to take notice and intervene which Pakistan wants..

and the thing is why do we always wait for Indians to do something.. Why can’t we think out of box and do something extravagant and make situation suitable for us..

