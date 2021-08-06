What's new

Lets Track Him: Bilawal's Man - Murtaza Wahab for Karachi

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Dec 1, 2015
Hi. A Karachiite here.

This thread intends to track What this new man - appointed straight on directions of Bilawal - is upto in Karachi as being administrator

Being a two times voter of PTI - It is important to note that my loyalty lies with my city, my people and my country. That's it.

What PTI has done so far for my city, thanks to them. But there is a new guy in town and I want to judge him after seeing his performance.

We will soon find out whether PPP is seriously wanting to win Karachi or not.

As far as PTI is concerned, She has still time to introduce Local dude as her face in Karachi to counter Murtaza. Surprisingly, she hasn't done that yet. Karachi won't like PPP 2.0 version in PTI.....Launching of local dude is utmost necessary when competing in localized territory and should be on cards by now.

Well, PPP looks dead serious and has just fired first shot. PTI has recently lost by-election to PPP in Karachi (NA-249) as well

Important note: New Administrator is also local Urdu guy so all die hard Karachiites HAVE GREAT DEAL of interest in him. Everyone is watching him. Karachi Media is taking great interest in him. It's just natural :)

Here we go....

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423593555331846153
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Do educated people actually concern themselves with what the mother tongue of their local representative is? Surely if a Baloch, Sindhi, Pukhtun, Punjabi who'd spent 20-30 years in Karachi stood for election, they've likely got as much skin in the game as anyone else?
 
