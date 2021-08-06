Lets Track Him: Bilawal's Man - Murtaza Wahab for Karachi

Hi. A Karachiite here.This thread intends to track What this new man - appointed straight on directions of Bilawal - is upto in Karachi as being administratorBeing a two times voter of PTI - It is important to note that my loyalty lies with my city, my people and my country. That's it.What PTI has done so far for my city, thanks to them. But there is a new guy in town and I want to judge him after seeing his performance.We will soon find out whether PPP is seriously wanting to win Karachi or not.As far as PTI is concerned, She has still time to introduce Local dude as her face in Karachi to counter Murtaza. Surprisingly, she hasn't done that yet. Karachi won't like PPP 2.0 version in PTI.....Launching of local dude is utmost necessary when competing in localized territory and should be on cards by now.Well, PPP looks dead serious and has just fired first shot. PTI has recentlyby-election to PPP in Karachi (NA-249) as well: New Administrator is also localguy so all die hard Karachiites HAVE GREAT DEAL of interest in him. Everyone is watching him. Karachi Media is taking great interest in him. It's just naturalHere we go....