Let's tolerate the growth of the GSA - Global Socialist Alliance

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zLELV6mhgj9fR0KZ6AGng81RCLaQJTbo?usp=sharing From that folder on Google Drive : File : GSA - Global Socialist Alliance GSA - Global Socialist Alliance Author : Rene AJM Veerman ( https://facebook.com/rene.veerman.90 ) See also my youtube channels Cheetah Kung Fu Founder’s homepage https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEHOBAuUNYKILND01ddOOgg And my Personal Diary entries over at youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWGWLuk2vKQ&list=PLN9FZ3ijwb1Fdx0WKtIYbHHLtBOF84yVa (channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCarMpOOCakC3nWsFG_dpjmg ) INTRODUCTION It’s August 2020 when i write this, and from my many years of experience debating matters of life, death, and the most horrible forms of suffering from the relatively luxuriously comfortable home with fast internet on online forums, I conclude that Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela and now Turkey too, have embraced each other in an uprising against capitalism, but in a way that most who were raised as pure capitalists can not trust yet, while i *can* trust this new alliance. My discussion adversaries have educated me, patiently and strictly and wisely, to tolerate socialist countries with real military and economic power. In exchange, and effectively, we educate each other in the arts of creating and maintaining peace through the application of strength and will power. The essence of what created the wars between capitalism, socialism and which then drew in the hardliners of the Muslim faiths, has been war, which is discussed in my document ‘Humane Capitalism’, which can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1mL8hZyKe3vYOUsypjx3uKtULQ1HhpIQmmIujGUu4okI/edit?usp=sharing in the folder https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zLELV6mhgj9fR0KZ6AGng81RCLaQJTbo?usp=sharing , is the tendency of the dumber members of the human youthful people, to actually end up in real fights with each other. The fact that these dumber members learn, like we all have as souls at some point in our careers as souls, that real violence is very ugly and to be avoided, because of it’s consequences. Meanwhile, the smarter humans which in my view encompass all of the law-abiding and the peaceful humans, are protected by police and military forces, from these young humans who are constantly mis-informed by those who choose to work for the evil. And i haven’t yet figured out why evil does as evil does. Maybe it’s their instincts and their reflexes, maybe it’s more than that, maybe it’s something else than that. What i do know for sure is that emotions can get toxic if consumed/enjoyed in harmful quantities or combinations. Greed, for instance, can lead entire countries worth of valuable human souls, into the total misery of large scale war. But discipline, is not much better. Enforcing discipline on a population can lead quickly to authoritarianism, to a police state where the politicians and their police and media forces become plain lazy and numb and dumb enough to enforce plan after plan onto that population, until a revolution by the people resets the rich and the politicians and the police forces to actually serve the population again. In short, i believe that ANY excesses of mantras or slogans to live by, even in dynamic combinations thereof, have a huge potential to create large scale suffering, as surely as a medical pandemic does, but less quickly than a medical pandemic. Excesses of slogans are a more gradual growth of a healthy or semi-healthy society (regional, like a city or province) or country, into a toxic society or country. CONCLUSIONS : CAPITALISM MUST LEARN TO TOLERATE THE SOCIALISTS. RELIGIONS MUST LEARN TO TOLERATE ATHEISTS, LGBTQ+ MEMBERS AND ANYONE WHO DOES NOT SUBSCRIBE TO THEIR WAY OF LIFE. Even if this does take decades more, we are now moving from a uni-polar world with only 1 policing country (the USA) into a multi-polar world (geo-politically speaking), with the new Global Socialist Alliance, as i call it, as only the 2nd pole. To end the suffering, capitalist countries (which are mostly Christian, and Jewish) also have to make peace with the Muslims, and with the Atheists as well. Because, if you think about it for a second or two, Atheism is a way of life, a ‘religion in and of itself’, a religion which simply has a strong desire not to have their life influenced by any of the Gods, nor by Angels. CONCLUSIONS : WHERE DO WE NEED TO DRIVE HUMANITY TO, AND HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE US TO GET THERE? We need to practice our kung fu, our debating skills, and our money making skills. Unfortunately, i can not predict when we’ll get at our destination (a strong yet peaceful human home world (Earth)). Not yet at least. But i’m only 43 when i wrote this, with a very healthy body that should last me at least 3 to 5 decades more. I wrote this myself. Your thoughts and comments, please?